: Brisbane City Council CIO Sarma Rajaraman and his boss Greg Evans suddenly left the organisation in the wake of local government systems (LGS) saga with former contractor TechnologyOne. The project blew out by $60 million and resulted in contract termination and a public he-said, she-said battle between the parties until they came to a secret settlement in December.

Rajaraman later picked up a CIO role at NSW Department of Family and Community Services after former CIO Tim Hume farewelled more than five years in the position in June to become a consultant.

The council started hunting for a new CIO that same month, and appointed Bernadette Howard - formerly of Virgin Australia - to the role in July.