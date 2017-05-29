Intel Australia boss Kate Burleigh quits

Intel Australia managing director Kate Burleigh has announced her departure from the global chipmaker after five years at the top of the local operation.

Burleigh scored the MD gig in 2012 following a six-year stint as the Australia/New Zealand marketing and sales director for Intel.

Intel today said Burleigh had resigned to pursue new opportunities outside the company. It declined to detail her next moves.

“Although it is incredibly hard to leave such a fantastic company and so many great people, the time seems right for me to make a career change and pursue opportunities outside of Intel," Burleigh said in a statement.

“I have been privileged to be at the centre of technology transformation thanks to Intel and trust I will have the chance to apply my passion for innovation in my future career.”

Intel head of sales and marketing for APJ Jerry Tsao commended Burleigh for the "energy and creativity" she brought to the role.

"Under her leadership, Intel’s impact extended well beyond our traditional customer base and channels," he said in a statement.

"We thank Kate for the passion and dedication she showed Intel and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavours.”

Burleigh will work her last day at Intel on June 30. The chipmaker said it would announce her replacement "in due course".

It's the second high-profile executive departure from the Australian arm of a global IT company in recent months, following Pip Marlow's switch from Microsoft to Suncorp, as well as a string of executives changes over the past year.

SAP A/NZ lost both its managing director and chief operating officer in one go last October, while the month prior HPE's Australian leader Alan Hyde (also a former SAP A/NZ MD) left the role and was replaced by Stephen Bovis.

Oracle Australia named a new MD late last year after Tim Ebbeck resigned in June, while ANZ Bank managed to lure Google A/NZ boss Maile Carnegie to its operations last March.