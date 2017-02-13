SA Water CIO shifts to Adelaide Uni

Bev McQuade will be the next chief information officer at the University of Adelaide, ending a three-month search to fill the position left vacant last year.

With a quarter-century experience mainly in banking and utilities IT, McQuade has served as the CIO of SA Water since August 2008.

She will join the university in three months time as its second-ever CIO, taking a position vacated by the first person in the role, Mark Gregory, who left last September for a corporate services position at Flinders University.

McQuade will be in charge of 250 people at the technology branch, with a $60 million annual budget.

She will continue work started by her predecessor on massive online open courses (MOOCs), amongst a range of IT services and systems transformation initiatives.

The University of Adelaide is also home to the Phoenix 300 teraflops super computer, which became operational last February.

Phoenix is used by physicists, computer scientists researching machine learning for autonomous vehicles, applied mathematicians, and mechanical engineers at the university.