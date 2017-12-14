Allens looks internally for new CIO

Commercial law firm Allens has promoted its business applications manager Bill Tanner to the role of chief information officer.

The CIO role had been vacant since Phillip Scorgie left the business in May. He is now an independent consultant.

Tanner had been acting in the position in Scorgie's absence. He has now been formally appointed as the law firm's new CIO.

"With a focus on clients and meeting their needs, Bill leads various IT initiatives across the firm that have facilitated client collaboration and business process improvement," Allens chief operating officer Rod Fielding said in a statement.

"Like all industries, law firms are keen to harness the potential of technology and data and Bill works with all sections of the firm to ensure we're developing and delivering the best solutions in market."

Tanner first joined Allens in early 2015 from business process consultancy BTP Australia.

His expertise is around "delivering business efficiency through automation and business process re-engineering", according to his LinkedIn profile.

"I strive to produce quality outcomes for the business through a focus on business engagement and user experience. I also enjoy navigating business landscapes and bridging the gap between technology and the teams that use it."

