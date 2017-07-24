AEC calls for new CIO

By on
AEC calls for new CIO

Role includes security function.

The Australian Electoral Commission has put out a call for a chief information officer to take charge of its IT environment and information security operations.

The CIO will be responsible for delivering “robust IT capabilities that allow the agency to deliver high-integrity elections”, according to the job ad.

David Lang has been running the agency’s IT shop in an acting capacity since March this year, when former CIO Lynn White moved to the Immigration department.

The new executive will look after the agency’s homegrown software applications for roll management as well as other bespoke software solutions that support the agency’s elections, funding, and disclosure business functions.

They will also serve as chief information security officer. A package of up to $242,519 is being offered by the agency.

The agency is about to conduct a review of the resilience of its core electoral systems - many of which were first introduced in the early 1990s - to identify any vulnerabilities that could compromise the next federal election.

The review comes amidst concern about the security of electoral systems following speculation that Russian hackers influenced the outcome of last year’s US election.

The AEC recently told budget estimates it was compliant with the federal government's Protective Security Policy Framework mandatory security controls.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aec cio governmentit strategy

Most Read Articles

Petya damage to TNT Express systems is likely permanent

Petya damage to TNT Express systems is likely permanent
Meet WooliesX, the new digital arm of Woolworths

Meet WooliesX, the new digital arm of Woolworths
Sweden exposed sensitive data on citizens, military personnel

Sweden exposed sensitive data on citizens, military personnel
AWS warns users about open S3 buckets

AWS warns users about open S3 buckets
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?