Vito Forte returns to CIO role

Former Fortescue Metals Group chief information officer Vito Forte has returned to a CIO role after spending two years vendor-side at Oracle.

Forte left FMG in January 2015 after four years heading its technology operations following a sweep of its executive ranks.

He had established himself as an early adopter of new technologies as well as a hardline manager of vendor relationships.

Forte joined Oracle halfway through 2015 in a global key account director role. His experience also includes 10 years as the chief information officer for Worley Parsons.

He will take up his new CIO role at Edith Cowan University on the 19th September.

ECU vice president of corporate services Scott Henderson said Forte had been hired to help transform the digital experience for students and staff.

“The university has embarked on a new strategic plan which includes ambitious goals to grow ECU’s research capability, expand internationally and enhance student numbers," Henderson said in a statement.

"Technology will have a key role to play in achieving these goals, and Vito’s history of leading successful digital transformations will be critical for the university in the future.”

Forte takes over a role left vacant by Elizabeth Wilson, who departed the university in June after five years to become the new CIO at Victoria’s Department of Education and Training.