Domain hunts for tech director

By on
Domain hunts for tech director
Paul McManus

As Paul McManus joins start-up land.

Digital real estate group Domain is searching for a new technology director after Paul McManus left to join online graphic design crowdsourcing platform DesignCrowd.

McManus ended four-and-a-half-years in the role last Friday when he departed from the company, capping off an over seven-year career at Domain and its former parent Fairfax Media.

He led Domain's software teams for the web and mobile products of Domain, and was responsible for the introduction of DevOps and continuous delivery after Domain split its IT operations out from Fairfax in 2014.

The transformation ultimately saw him named the Utilities/Media CIO of the year in the 2015 iTnews Benchmark Awards.

“Paul has made a fantastic contribution to Domain, building a first class tech stack. Paul moves his career back into start-up land and we wish him the best of luck," Domain chief technology officer Mark Cohen said.

"We are recruiting to replace, and for a series of new roles.”

McManus spent a year-and-a-half from 2009 at the start-up HubOne working as a senior engineer.

He joins DesignCrowd as its chief technology officer. McManus has been contacted for comment.

The start-up - which started life in 2008 with just $70,000 of credit and loans - says the nearly 600,000 designers across 165 countries on its platform have earned almost $44 million in work since the company first launched.

It employs around 48 people across three countries, according to the Financial Review.

Domain will start trading as a listed entity this week after Fairfax Media shareholders voted in favour of a spin-off in early November.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio design crowd domain mediait paul mcmanus strategy

Most Read Articles

'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2

'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2
AWS bolsters S3 security following massive info leaks

AWS bolsters S3 security following massive info leaks
NAB to hire 600 IT workers

NAB to hire 600 IT workers
Deakin Uni splits out a tech start-up

Deakin Uni splits out a tech start-up
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?