Domain hunts for tech director

Digital real estate group Domain is searching for a new technology director after Paul McManus left to join online graphic design crowdsourcing platform DesignCrowd.

McManus ended four-and-a-half-years in the role last Friday when he departed from the company, capping off an over seven-year career at Domain and its former parent Fairfax Media.

He led Domain's software teams for the web and mobile products of Domain, and was responsible for the introduction of DevOps and continuous delivery after Domain split its IT operations out from Fairfax in 2014.

The transformation ultimately saw him named the Utilities/Media CIO of the year in the 2015 iTnews Benchmark Awards.

“Paul has made a fantastic contribution to Domain, building a first class tech stack. Paul moves his career back into start-up land and we wish him the best of luck," Domain chief technology officer Mark Cohen said.

"We are recruiting to replace, and for a series of new roles.”

McManus spent a year-and-a-half from 2009 at the start-up HubOne working as a senior engineer.

He joins DesignCrowd as its chief technology officer. McManus has been contacted for comment.

The start-up - which started life in 2008 with just $70,000 of credit and loans - says the nearly 600,000 designers across 165 countries on its platform have earned almost $44 million in work since the company first launched.

It employs around 48 people across three countries, according to the Financial Review.

Domain will start trading as a listed entity this week after Fairfax Media shareholders voted in favour of a spin-off in early November.