PwC Australia loses IT services head

One of the overseers of PwC Australia’s move to a “cloud-only” IT operation has left to take up a systems engineering role at VMware.

Matt Chamley spent 10 months as PwC Australia’s head of IT services and also directed the consultancy’s DevOps operations.

He is well-versed in VMware, given PwC Australia’s private cloud environment – which runs two-thirds of all workloads – is based on a Vblock architecture, which uses VMware for the virtualisation element.

No reason was given for Chamley’s PwC departure in a brief statement from VMware.

A PwC Australia spokesperson has also been contacted by iTnews for comment.

Chamley’s new role is as director of systems engineering for VMware’s A/NZ operations.

“In this role, Matt leads a team of pre-sales engineers to ensure the sales and effective delivery of VMware’s services throughout the customer journey,” VMware said.

