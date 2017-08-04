NBN Co lures Nokia boss to CTO role

NBN Co has lured the head of Nokia's Australia and New Zealand operations to become its new chief technology officer.

The CTO role has been vacant since May when an executive reshuffle saw Dennis Steiger leave the organisation.

The functions of the CTO position were bundled into the role of executive general manager of future tech and architecture, held by Tom Roets.

A subsequent executive reshuffle in June saw Roets appointed as new EGM of fixed wireless, satellite and new developments, leaving his former position.

NBN Co has renamed Roets' old role to chief technology officer, and filled it with Ray Owen, managing director of Nokia's Oceania region.

Owen has led Nokia's local operation for several years. Prior to joining Nokia in April 2011 he worked in various executive positions at Motorola.

He will report into NBN Co's chief strategy officer JB Rousselot.

“We are delighted to welcome Ray to NBN Co and look forward to his vast experience in the global telecoms industry in helping us deliver the best possible network for Australians," Rousselot said in a statement.