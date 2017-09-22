SA Dept Premier and Cabinet sacks CIO

By on
SA Dept Premier and Cabinet sacks CIO

Faces police charges over alleged dishonesty.

SA Department of the Premier and Cabinet’s new chief information officer, Veronica Theriault, has been sacked after seven weeks and faces police charges for alleged dishonesty.

Theriault began the job on August 3 but had her contract terminated on September 19 by the department’s chief executive Dr Don Russell.

“On 19 September, I terminated Ms Veronica Theriault’s contract with immediate effect,” he said in a statement.

“Ms Theriault was arrested and charged... the matter is now before the courts and further comment will not be made.”

The Adelaide Advertiser reported alleged concerns over Theriault's background.

Russell said that a review of the department’s hiring processes had commenced.

“I have established an urgent inquiry into the recruitment process that resulted in the employment of Ms Theriault,” he said.

“If changes to recruitment processes are recommended, they will be put into effect.”

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
allegation charged cio dishonesty sa dpc sack training & development veronica theriault

Most Read Articles

Westpac finally moves to re-architect IT for NPP

Westpac finally moves to re-architect IT for NPP
SA Dept Premier and Cabinet sacks CIO

SA Dept Premier and Cabinet sacks CIO
Optus fibre cable cut in Melbourne

Optus fibre cable cut in Melbourne
Equifax's top tech execs leave 'effective immediately'

Equifax's top tech execs leave 'effective immediately'
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?