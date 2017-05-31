Qantas hires new CTO

By on
Qantas hires new CTO

Nabs William Hill CIO.

Qantas' IT leadership ranks are filled once again after the airline lured current William Hill chief information officer Rob James into the vacant role of chief technology officer.

The airline has been hunting for a CTO since Chris Taylor revealed in February that he would end his three years at the airline to return to Europe for an undisclosed role.

His departure meant a complete sweep of Qantas' IT leadership, following the appointment of CIO Susan Doniz in December as a replacement for Luc Hennekens, and the hire of Darren Argyle as the airline's first-ever CISO in February.

Taylor left this month. Rob James will join in August.

James spent almost four years as the CIO at online wagering firm William Hill, reshaping the organisation to integrate a slew of acquisitions as well as an expansion into the Australian market.

Prior to that James served as CTO at Echo Entertainment for two-and-a-half years.

"His experience in implementing and leading agile teams, technology architecture and strategy, business process engineering and analysis, as well as in project and program management, will see Rob well placed to successfully execute our technology strategy," Doniz told staff. 

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio cto qantas rob james strategy william hill

Most Read Articles

Number of homes in NBN limbo balloons

Number of homes in NBN limbo balloons
Few users go through with expensive NBN tech switches

Few users go through with expensive NBN tech switches
ATO reveals cause of SAN failure

ATO reveals cause of SAN failure
ANZ Bank looks to DIY tech under Maile Carnegie

ANZ Bank looks to DIY tech under Maile Carnegie
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?