Qantas hires new CTO

Qantas' IT leadership ranks are filled once again after the airline lured current William Hill chief information officer Rob James into the vacant role of chief technology officer.

The airline has been hunting for a CTO since Chris Taylor revealed in February that he would end his three years at the airline to return to Europe for an undisclosed role.

His departure meant a complete sweep of Qantas' IT leadership, following the appointment of CIO Susan Doniz in December as a replacement for Luc Hennekens, and the hire of Darren Argyle as the airline's first-ever CISO in February.

Taylor left this month. Rob James will join in August.

James spent almost four years as the CIO at online wagering firm William Hill, reshaping the organisation to integrate a slew of acquisitions as well as an expansion into the Australian market.

Prior to that James served as CTO at Echo Entertainment for two-and-a-half years.

"His experience in implementing and leading agile teams, technology architecture and strategy, business process engineering and analysis, as well as in project and program management, will see Rob well placed to successfully execute our technology strategy," Doniz told staff.