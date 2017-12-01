Mike Burgess returns to ASD

High-profile former Telstra chief information security officer Mike Burgess has been appointed the new director-general of the Australia Signals Directorate.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the appointment on Friday afternoon, marking Burgess’ return to the signals intelligence agency.

Burgess spent five years as the deputy director of the formerly named Defence Signals Directorate prior to joining Australia's largest telco to lead IT security in February 2013.

His tenure saw the establishment of the national Cyber Security Operations Centre, which has since become the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

Since leaving Telstra in October 2016, Burgess has been providing guidance to boards and committees about cyber security as an independent advisor.

Burgess joins the agency as it transforms into a statutory authority, following recommendations from a review of Australia's security agencies that will see the creation of a new ‘Home Affairs’ super-ministry.

“Mr Burgess will bring to ASD significant experience in intelligence and information and cyber security from both the private and public sectors, particularly as it transitions to a statutory agency within the Defence portfolio,” Turnbull said.

Paul Taloni, who has been the director of ASD since 2013, will move to a senior positon within the Office of National Assessments.

“Dr Taloni has been outstanding throughout his public service career and over the last few years has been pivotal in enhancing the depth and breadth of ASD’s operations and its national security responses for the government,” said Turnbull.

“I congratulate both Mr Burgess and Dr Taloni on their forthcoming roles.”