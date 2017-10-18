Vocus' transformation chief exits after three months

By on
Vocus' transformation chief exits after three months

As group widens overhaul efforts.

The transformation chief brought in by Vocus in July to reform its sprawling technology environment has left the telco after just three months in the role.

iTnews understands Haddrick has been replaced by a team of external consultants after Vocus made the decision to broaden its transformation efforts beyond the technology environment.

The company declined to comment.

Haddrick's next moves are unclear. His departure was first reported by the Financial Review.

The executive had led the telco's newly-established transformation office, which came to life as part of a March restructure that saw its former CTO Chris Deere depart.

Vocus moved to restructure its business after struggling to integrate the likes of Nextgen NetworksAmcom, and M2 into the wider group - an admission that helped send its share price crashing in May this year.

The difficulties of the integration - particularly the need for higher spend during the integration efforts as well as a lack of visibility over finances thanks to disparate systems - were the driver of a $100 million profit downgrade.

Haddrick had been appointed to the telco's executive as a result of his experience in delivering similar transformation projects for the likes of Momentum Energy, Sensis, and NAB over the past two decades.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
strategy telco telco/isp vocus

Most Read Articles

Hacked Aussie Defence firm lost fighter jet, bomb, ship plans

Hacked Aussie Defence firm lost fighter jet, bomb, ship plans
Devastating flaw puts almost every wi-fi network at risk

Devastating flaw puts almost every wi-fi network at risk
NBN Co to start charging for 'no fault found' callouts

NBN Co to start charging for 'no fault found' callouts
NBN Co works to recover cost of network damage

NBN Co works to recover cost of network damage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?