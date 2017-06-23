ANZ Bank hires a digital transformation exec

ANZ Bank has created a new executive role dedicated to digital transformation, hiring eBay's former Europe chief operating officer into the position.

Jennifer Scott will report to ANZ's head of digital banking Maile Carnegie in her new position of general manager digital transformation and performance.

Scott's most recent corporate stint was at eBay Europe, where she spent three years as its COO.

For the last year-and-a-half she has been running her Humans Meet Digital consultancy firm, advising on technology disruption and helping raise money for start-ups, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her past experience includes a strategist stint at Virgin Media and head of finance for Expedia.

At ANZ Bank Scott will be responsible for the "commercial delivery of ANZ's digital banking strategy".

This includes "strategic partnerships to accelerate an innovative culture across the bank [and] to support ANZ’s overall strategic agenda," the bank said.

“Jennifer has significant experience in helping organisations improve the digital experience for their customers. I’m delighted she will be joining ANZ to help our business better respond to the fast changing environment,” Carnegie said in a statement.

Scott will start her role in August. She will be based in Melbourne.

The bank also recently lured the former CIO of IBM and Suncorp, Jeff Smith, to its technology advisory panel to help guide the bank through its massive agile transformation.

ANZ Bank wants to adopt the scaled agile methodology across the entire bank in order to allow it respond faster to customer demands and expectations.

The approach will split the bank's entire workforce up into autonomous, multi-disciplinary teams of about 10 employees, so it can deliver new products at speed without being hindered by bureauracy.