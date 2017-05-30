Origin Energy CIO returns to Capgemini

Origin Energy CIO returns to Capgemini
Olaf Pietschner.

Takes on chief operating officer and EVP roles.

Origin Energy will lose its chief information officer Olaf Pietschner to consulting and outsourcing multinational Capgemini.

Pietschner spent eight years at Origin Energy as its CIO, and five years prior to that as News Corp's group director of information technology.

Capgemini today revealed the IT executive would leave the energy giant to take on the roles of chief operating officer for Australia and New Zealand, along with executive vice president for the consulting company.

It marks a return to consulting for Pietschner, who spent two years at Capgemini's central Europe office between 2002 and 2004 handling large outsourcing deals. He also spent six years from 1996 as a partner at the Australian arm of Deloitte.

"I am very excited to return to Capgemini to be part of what is undoubtedly the most collaborative, innovative and results orientated consulting and technology organisation in the market, and to support our group ambition for Australia in driving competitiveness and growth," Pietschner said in a statement.

"We will drive innovation with our clients to create value for their ongoing digital transformation and to foster top talent in Capgemini."

Origin has been contacted about his replacement.

At the energy giant Pietschner oversaw a challenging SAP billing and customer management transformation, as well as more recent efforts to adopt a cloud-first approach.

 

