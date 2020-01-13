The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019

Tags:
cio

Related Articles

MLC Wealth names new tech chief

MLC Wealth names new tech chief
Super fund Rest hires ex-Vocus, Melbourne IT CTO

Super fund Rest hires ex-Vocus, Melbourne IT CTO
Energy Queensland to reinstate CIO position

Energy Queensland to reinstate CIO position
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?