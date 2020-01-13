The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019

Radi Kovacevic

A major reshuffle at the Department of Home Affairs resulted in Kovacevic’s appointment as CIO after the creation of a dedicated technology and major capability group. Following the restructure, Kovacevic supervises branches that existed under the former ICT division,intelligence, identity and biometric systems, visa, citizenship and digital systems, and traveller, cargo and trade systems. He was previously the agency’s major capability division first assistant secretary and spent a year-and-a-half with the Digital Transformation Agency after serving as CIO to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.