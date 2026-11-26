Australia's Flight Centre Travel said ⁠it was investigating unusual activity in a third-party accommodation booking system that may have exposed a significant number of customer records.

Flight Centre said some of its leisure travel brands — the Flight Centre brand, ​Travel Associates and Cruiseabout — and some independent agents used the third-party accommodation ⁠booking system.

The company said the unusual activity did not affect flight bookings

It has not yet determined how many records the activity extracted, but its initial review showed most accessed records contained only customer names, while some also included basic travel ​information

Flight Centre said a very small percentage ⁠of the records contained data such as limited passport details, ​email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates or, in ‌rare cases, ⁠health or mobility information

The travel retailer said it had so far found no evidence of access to customer ‌credit card, payment or bank account details

Flight Centre said it was working with the third party to strengthen security, detect affected ​systems, contain the activity, change authentication keys and credentials, and increase system monitoring

It is alerting ‌the relevant ⁠authorities and has ​hired external experts to assist with the investigation