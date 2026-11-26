Key points Qantas is previewing Confluent's Cost Allocation capability, an early access feature intended to help implement 'showback' cost-reporting across teams.

DSP product owner David Pastor Morato says cost attribution is a common FinOps challenge and praised the tool's ability to break down usage by owner ID, resource or project.

The data streaming platform, shared across Qantas, freight, loyalty and Jetstar, underpins passenger experience, operations and initiatives like Airport Collaborative Decision Making at four major airports.

Qantas is previewing a capability in Confluent that is intended to help users better understand their data streaming bills and apportion these costs among teams or functions.

Speaking at the Confluent Data Streaming World Tour event in Sydney, data streaming platform (DSP) product owner David Pastor Morato indicated that the forthcoming capability shows promise for implementing ‘showback’.

Showback is a FinOps cost-reporting practice where business units or teams are shown the cost of the IT and cloud resources they consume.

Some companies take this a step further and implement ‘chargeback’ or internal billing for this usage.

Such FinOps practices are often used to influence engineering and resource provisioning decisions, encouraging optimisation by making teams more accountable for what they consume and spend.

Morato indicated that Qantas is initially interested in showback, “capitalising on a preview capability that is provided by Confluent.”

“If you are a regular [user] of the Confluent platform, it will be challenging to try to do this cost allocation,” he said.

“And this is not a new problem: If you work in the domain of the cloud, if you serve infrastructure, you're going to have the challenge of establishing FinOps and doing that cost attribution. This is not always straightforward, and you capitalise on the tools to be able to facilitate that task.”

In Confluent Cloud, this tool is known as Cost Allocation and it is officially listed as an “early access feature”, which is described as “intended for evaluation use in development and testing environments only, and not for production use.”

Morato’s presentation indicated that Qantas had gained early access to the tool.

“I'm very glad actually to share the feedback about this feature that is called Cost Allocation, which is in preview for Confluent,” he said.

While noting it is “still under development”, Morato was supportive of the ability to take a Confluent bill and understand usage costs by owner ID, resource or project.

Much of Qantas’ presentation focused on design considerations for the airline group’s data streaming platform or DSP, which is based on Apache Kafka. Confluent Cloud is a managed Kafka service.

The DSP is shared “across Qantas, freight, loyalty, and low-cost carrier Jetstar”, data and AI platforms principal engineer Simon Aubury said.

Tenant isolation exists between the different cohorts of data streaming users, and “security, privacy, resilience, access control, enforcement, and making sure that we're adhering to regulatory controls” are all “baked into our platform from day one,” he said.

“The tenants provide a very, very strong layer of containment.”

Passenger experience and operations intensively rely on the DSP and on streaming data, Aubury said.

It is also a critical technical element in how Qantas participates in broader initiatives such as Airport Collaborative Decision Making or A-CDM, which is used at Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne airports.

“If you're flying from Sydney down to Melbourne, your aircraft will not push back from the bay in Sydney until all of the steps necessary for your flight to safely land in Melbourne have been essentially sequenced,” Aubury said.

“This is actually a collaborative exercise across airports, ground staff, multiple airlines, air traffic controller, load controllers, ground service equipment.

“A-CDM is a point where a whole lot of coordination needs to happen across different service providers, different entities, to ensure that your flight can be safely sequenced all the way through for the stages, the sixteen stages of flight and arrival.

“This is good for passengers to arrive on time. It's also good for the environment because we actually don't start the engines in Sydney until it becomes clear that that flight is going to be able to be pushed back and land in a timely manner at its destination.

“So, A-CDM is one of these areas where we've got a lot of [data] integrations [in and out of Kafka].”

Ry Crozier attended the Confluent Data Streaming World Tour event in Sydney as a guest of Confluent.