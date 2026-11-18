Key points Attackers exploited a flaw in Optimizely Web Experimentation to plant card-skimming and cryptocurrency-stealing JavaScript on at least 178 organisations' sites, including Zoom, the BBC, CNN, Vodafone Australia and HSBC Australia.

The malicious code, active from 3:21pm AEDT on Monday until most scripts were cleaned by about 8:10am Tuesday, swapped wallet addresses, captured card details, cookies and screenshots, and directed unpatched iPhones and iPads to exploit kits.

Optimizely confirmed an unauthorised party exploited a vulnerability in its account signup flow and has since blocked the path, deployed a fix, removed the injected code and notified affected customers.

Attackers abused a flaw in a widely used website testing service to plant code written to skim payment cards and steal cryptocurrency on the sites of at least 178 organisations from Zoom, the BBC and CNN to Vodafone Australia, HSBC Australia and Rest Super.

The malicious JavaScript reached visitors through Optimizely Web Experimentation, which loads a script on customers' pages so marketing teams can trial different versions of them.

Security researcher Scott Helme of Report URI found the code in 188 of the 1611 Optimizely scripts he checked during the attack.

Global names included Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, Equifax, Air France-KLM and the crypto wallet maker Ledger, as well as HSBC sites in 11 markets.

Other Australian organisations on his list included TPG Telecom, Betashares, Compare Club, Energy Scout, O'Brien Glass and Levi's Australia, with Levi's New Zealand the only cross-Tasman entry.

The first injection appeared at 3:21pm AEDT on Monday, and almost every infected script had been cleaned by about 8:10am on Tuesday.

During that window the payload grew to swap cryptocurrency wallet addresses, capture card details typed into a site's own forms, collect cookies and screenshots, and send unpatched iPhones and iPads to exploit kits known as Coruna and DarkSword.

Helme traced about US$7040 ($10,464) to the attacker's wallets, but said he could not see how many cards or cookies were taken.

Optimizely confirmed the attack in a statement to iTnews.

"Earlier today, Optimizely identified a security incident in which an unauthorised party exploited a vulnerability in the Experimentation account signup flow," the company said.

It said it had blocked the vulnerable path, deployed a fix, removed the injected code and reset access for affected user accounts.

The company also said it had "blocked any code from being delivered in Cloudflare", without elaborating, and that it had notified all affected customers.

Optimizely did not say when the flaw was first exploited or how many customer projects were altered.

TPG Telecom, which owns Vodafone, said Optimizely was used on some parts of the Vodafone website, and that it had paused all Optimizely functionality as a precaution.

“Our security teams have investigated the issue and at this stage have found no evidence that Vodafone systems or customer data have been compromised,” a TPG Telecom spokesperson said.

“The affected Vodafone pages did not contain payment, transaction or credential functions, so we do not believe customers’ payment or credential information was at risk."

TPG advised customers who visited those pages on an iPhone or iPad running iOS or iPadOS 18.6 or earlier to update to the latest software.

iTnews understands HSBC has disabled Optimizely across all its websites globally as a precaution, and that the unauthorised scripts are no longer active on them.

HSBC declined to comment on the record.

Rest was contacted for comment but did not respond before publication.

The incident echoes one Helme uncovered in 2018, when a compromised accessibility plugin called Browsealoud served a cryptocurrency miner to more than 4000 sites, among them the Victorian Parliament and Queensland's legislation site.

Then, as now, the code arrived through a trusted supplier’s script.

"Trusted JavaScript doesn't always remain trustworthy," Helme wrote.

He advised iPhone and iPad users to update to iOS 18.7.3 or 26.3 or later, and anyone who paid by card on an affected site on 16 November to watch their statements.