Key points Queensland is advertising for a new general manager of cyber security after Adam Smith's departure earlier in the year.

Guillaume Noé has been acting in the whole-of-government CISO role, which sits within CDSB, since Smith left.

CDSB says the position will help prepare government for significant cyber incidents and support readiness for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with applications open until December 3.

The Queensland government is formally seeking a cyber security chief following the departure of Adam Smith.

The general manager of cyber security role is effectively the whole-of-government CISO, and sits in the Department of Customer Services, Open Data and Small and Family Business (CDSB).

Advertisements seeking a replacement general manager of cyber security were published on Tuesday.

iTnews understands that the former holder of the role, Adam Smith, left earlier in the year.

He had previously been the Queensland government’s deputy CISO, and has held CISO-level roles with the NSW and NT governments.

It’s also understood that Guillaume Noé has been acting in the general manager of cyber security role since.

In a statement, a CDSB spokesperson said the role “reflects the growing scale, complexity and strategic importance of cyber security leadership as the Queensland government continues to expand digital service delivery, drive innovation and strengthen resilience, risk management and public trust across government.”

“The general manager [of] cyber security also supports Queensland's preparedness for significant cyber incidents and helps strengthen the partnerships, capability and resilience needed to protect government services into the future,” according to the statement.

“This includes supporting government readiness for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, requiring coordinated cyber security leadership across government, industry and critical service providers to help safeguard one of the state’s largest and most complex operating environments.”

CDSB is accepting applications until December 3.

According to his LinkedIn, predecessor Smith has since taken a cyber security leadership role at Griffith University.