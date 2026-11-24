Key points Silverstripe has patched two critical vulnerabilities, including one that let an unauthenticated attacker run code on the web server via a stock installation.

The flaws are rated 9.8 and 9.1 on the CVSS scale, with the second allowing sign-in to any account with no password set, including the default administrator account.

Fixes are available across multiple framework versions, and sites that cannot patch immediately should disable allow_url_fopen where unneeded, restrict admin paths and audit passwordless accounts.

Content management system (CMS) vendor Silverstripe has released fixes for two critical vulnerabilities, one of which allowed an attacker who was not logged in to run code on the web server.

The New Zealand-developed open source CMS shipped the patches on Tuesday morning, five days after warning users to line up developer time.

Its users include state government agencies and banks.

The more serious flaw, SS-2026-008, carries a common vulnerability scoring system base rating of 9.8 out of 10.

Silverstripe said an anonymous submission to a standard form, such as the CMS login form, could make a site load and run a template from a location the attacker controls, with the privileges of the web server user.

A stock installation is affected, and the attack relies only on PHP's allow_url_fopen setting, which is on by default.

The second bug, SS-2026-009, is rated 9.1 and allowed an attacker to sign in to any account with no password set, including the default administrator account and accounts created by some single sign-on modules.

Silverstripe said a strong default administrator password did not mitigate the flaw on its own.

Neither flaw has a CVE identifier yet, and Silverstripe did not say whether either had been exploited.

Fixes are in silverstripe/framework 4.13.45, 5.0.24, 5.1.24, 5.2.23, 5.3.24, 5.4.31, 6.0.17, 6.1.17, 6.2.15 and 6.3.10, and sites on CMS 6 also need silverstripe/template-engine 1.0.3.

Patches for versions older than 5.4 are provided on a best-effort basis, and Silverstripe recommended those sites upgrade.

For sites that cannot be patched straight away, it suggested turning off allow_url_fopen where it is not needed, restricting the /admin and /Security paths to trusted addresses, and auditing accounts with no password set, though those steps do not replace the update.

The code execution flaw was reported by Jack Wallace and the login bypass by Niklas Hellmayr.

"Today's Silverstripe CMS security releases quickly follow a record number of security fixes published just last month, consistent with how other software products around the world likewise released record high number of security fixes in October," Sigurd Magnusson, one of Silverstripe's three co-founders and its chief executive, told iTnews.

"AI is obviously being used to discover vulnerabilities in all software, ours included," Magnusson said.

"The issue is both that there are far more vulnerabilities to patch than ever before, AND, that the pace to act is faster than ever before," he added.

ASD's ACSC has made a similar point, saying in its latest Annual Cyber Threat Report that it had previously observed most exploitation within two weeks, and some within 48 hours of a patch or mitigation advice appearing.

"We should all be assuming vulnerabilities can be exploited very quickly," Magnusson said.

"So everyone (software vendors, businesses, mum and dad consumers) has to patch more, and patch faster, across all of the software they use, than ever before."