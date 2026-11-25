Key points The NSW government is piloting a joint agency cyber command centre collocating security specialists and police investigators to aid incident response and recovery.

Cyber Security NSW staff are being embedded with the NSW Police Force cyber crime and cyber security teams to form the centre.

The pilot focuses on three key areas: intelligence, incident response and emergency management, and education and awareness.

The NSW government is piloting a joint agency cyber command centre where security specialists and police investigators collocate to aid incident response and recovery.

Cyber Security NSW staff “are being embedded with the NSW Police Force cyber crime and cyber security teams” to form the centre, the government said.

“The initiative brings the two agencies closer together, allowing them to share intelligence, coordinate investigations and improve the response to cyber incidents affecting government agencies and the people of NSW.”

According to the state government, the pilot will focus on three key areas: “intelligence, incident response and emergency management, and education and awareness.”

“This will include sharing strategic and operational intelligence, establishing a joint incident response and reporting mechanism for NSW government agencies, and strengthening community awareness of cyber security threats,” it said in a statement.

“This pilot is about bringing together the best investigative minds in cyber security to enhance our preparation, response and recovery from cybercrimes,” minister for customer service and digital government Jihad Dib added.