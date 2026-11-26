Key points Nine is piloting an authenticated Model Context Protocol (MCP) server letting licensed corporate subscribers pull its journalism into enterprise AI tools.

The pilot spans The Australian Financial Review, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAtoday, ahead of a broader rollout through 2027.

Nine joins publishers like Politico and data providers LSEG and FactSet in offering licensed MCP access to their content.

Nine is piloting a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that lets licensed corporate subscribers pull its journalism into their own enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The pilot covers The Australian Financial Review, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAtoday.

Nine said it is co-designing and testing the service with a group of business clients, ahead of a broader commercial rollout through 2027.

MCP is an open standard, introduced by Anthropic in late 2024, that gives AI assistants and agents a common way to connect to outside tools and data sources.

Nine's version is authenticated, recognising licensed subscribers inside their own secure environments.

The company said this kept its direct relationship with subscribers intact, along with brand attribution, provenance and protection of its intellectual property.

The server sits alongside the enterprise APIs Nine already offers, giving business customers a more standardised route to the same reporting.

"This pilot is about deepening our relationship with our B2B subscribers, meeting them directly where they work and turning our trusted journalism into live business intelligence," Nine Entertainment chief executive Matt Stanton said in a statement.

Stanton added that AI tools are only as reliable as the context powering them.

Nine is "the first Australian publisher to pilot this capability for enterprise subscribers," Nine's managing director of publishingTory Maguire said.

The pilot is the middle tier of a broader AI content strategy, which runs from a grounding agreement with Microsoft Copilot for non-subscribers through to planned AI features for consumer subscribers.

Grounding lets an AI model draw on a nominated source when answering, rather than relying on its training data alone.

Nine did not say which AI platforms the pilot supports, who built the MCP server, or what licensees will pay.

Nor did it say whether subscribers' AI tools receive full articles or excerpts, or whether licensees may store and index the content in their own systems.

Nine is not alone in trying the model, with United States publisher Politico announcing a beta of an Energy MCP this month that lets Politico Pro Energy subscribers bring its journalism into Claude, ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot.

Financial data providers including LSEG and FactSet already offer licensed MCP access to their market data and news.