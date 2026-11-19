Key points Xint disclosed five critical Nginx vulnerabilities, dubbed NGINX2Root, all rated 9.2 under CVSS 4.0 and now patched by F5.

The most serious flaw, CVE-2026-123007, lets an unauthenticated attacker run commands via Nginx's HTTP/2 support and was chained with an unpatched Linux kernel bug to gain root.

Nginx runs on 29.7 per cent of websites with identifiable server software, according to W3Techs, and is also widely used as a reverse proxy and load balancer.

AI security platform Xint has disclosed five critical vulnerabilities in the widely used Nginx web server which the company's researchers then chained with an unpatched Linux kernel bug to take full control of host machines.

Xint named the collection of vulnerabilities NGINX2Root and said each one of them has a proven exploit.

F5, which develops Nginx, rated all five flaws 9.2 under the Common Vulnerability Scoring System 4.0 and has issued patches.

The most serious of the vulnerabilities is CVE-2026-123007 which lets an unauthenticated attacker run commands on a server through Nginx's HTTP/2 support.

HTTP/2 lets browsers and servers exchange many requests over a single connection, with a flow control mechanism telling each side how much data the other is ready to receive.

The flaw lets an attacker push Nginx's running tally of that allowance past its limit, so the server copies data beyond the memory set aside for it.

"Every official release from 1.9.5 through 1.31.8 contains the vulnerable code," Xint said.

Three of the other flaws affect Nginx only when it forwards requests to backend servers, and the fourth sits in its mail proxy.

From worker to root

On its own, CVE-2026-123007 gives an attacker only the privileges of a Nginx worker process, which is normally a restricted account.

To elevate to root privileges, Xint exploited a bug in the Linux kernel's handling of the Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP), used mainly for signalling in telecommunications networks

That kernel flaw dates back to Linux 4.15, released in 2018, and in Xint's tests a compromised Nginx worker reliably gained root on the host, including from inside a Docker container.

It had no CVE identifier and no patch at disclosure, and Xint withheld most details until a fix is available.

Xint advised blocking the SCTP module through a configuration file, although that neither unloads a module already running nor disables SCTP compiled into the kernel.

Five go bug hunting

Xint was not alone in finding the Nginx HTTP/2 flaws, as competing security vendors had dug into them roughly at the same time.

Wiz said its own researchers, Rapid7, Ikotas Labs, Metnir and Xint independently found the two HTTP/2 bugs, while Xint said its automated platform found four of its five "without human guidance".

Rapid7 published a proof-of-concept exploit for CVE-2026-123007 on disclosure day, although it needs about 128 gigabytes of HTTP/2 traffic over one connection.

"Alternative RCE exploitation strategies may be viable, but none are currently known," Stephen Fewer, senior principal security researcher at Rapid7, wrote.

Wiz has not released its exploits, but said its code achieved reliable remote code execution against Nginx serving only static files.

Today we disclose CVE-2026-123633 and CVE-2026-123007 (CVSS 4.0: 9.2) - exploitable memory corruptions in NGINX



We achieved reliable remote code execution (ASLR defeated) on NGINX serving static files - no backend or third-party modules ��



Both require HTTP/2



Read more ��â¬‡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/jqjvFkeZtL — Nir Ohfeld (@nirohfeld) November 18, 2026

No exploitation in the wild of the Nginx flaws has been reported as of writing.

As a stopgap for the two HTTP/2 vulnerabilities, Xint suggested switching it off.

Browsers would fall back to HTTP/1.1, but services that depend on HTTP/2, such as applications communicating through Google's gRPC framework, would stop working.

Web technology surveyor W3Techs found Nginx on 29.7 per cent of websites whose server software it could identify.

Besides serving websites, Nginx is widely deployed as a reverse proxy and load balancer in front of other applications, and as a gateway for traffic between services.