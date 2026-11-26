Key points Broadcom has patched CVE-2026-123903, a 9.8-rated authentication bypass in VMware vCenter's vmdir, just five days after fixing a related zero-day.

The predecessor flaw, CVE-2026-123890, was exploited in the wild by ARMORY CASTLE using a custom tool called BONESAW to forge administrator tokens.

Administrators on vCenter 9.1 and 9.0 need to update to 9.1.2 and 9.0.2.0300, while vCenter 7.0 users must contact Broadcom for extended support.

Broadcom has patched another critical authentication bypass in VMware vCenter's directory service, just five days after fixing a flaw in the same component that attackers exploited as a zero-day.

The new bug, CVE-2026-123903, is rated 9.8 on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System version 3 (CVSSv3) scale.

If abused, the vulnerability could let an attacker with network access to vCenter bypass authentication in the VMware Directory Service (vmdir), Broadcom said in its advisory.

It is the third vCenter authentication bypass vulnerability since July this year.

Vmdir holds the identities behind vCenter's single sign-on, so a flaw there opens the console administrators use to run their entire virtual estate.

Broadcom credited four separate parties with reporting it: mochazz of Qianxin's sglab, Qi Qin of depthfirst, VulTeam, and XGTP from ThreatBook.

Glad to see this published! Critical pre-auth authentication bypass in VMware vCenter (CVE-2026-123903, CVSS 9.8). If you run vCenter, please prioritize patching and restrict access to its management interfaces. — Q7 (@LeoQ7_) November 24, 2026

The security advisory did not say whether the new flaw had been exploited, and offered no workaround.

Meanwhile the predecessor, CVE-2026-123890, was fixed on November 20, with Broadcom thanking Mandiant for the report.

Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) published research the same day showing that bug had been used in the wild.

GTIG attributed the attacks to ARMORY CASTLE, formerly UNC5221, which it described as a suspected China-nexus espionage actor.

The group used a custom tool named BONESAW to extract vCenter's signing key, forge administrator tokens and create a single sign-on administrator account.

Logs showed it was run in early September against a server already patched for CVE-2026-59309, the first vmdir bypass, which Broadcom fixed July 29.

"Mandiant has evidence that ARMORY CASTLE had knowledge of CVE-2026-123890 prior to the disclosure of CVE-2026-59309 on July 29, 2026," GTIG said.

Administrators managing vCenter 9.1 and 9.0 who applied last week's builds, 9.1.1.0200 and 9.0.2.0200, now need 9.1.2 and 9.0.2.0300.

For vCenter 8.0 and VMware Cloud Foundation 5.x, however, both advisories list the same fixed versions, 8.0 U3m and 5.2.5.

Customers still on vCenter 7.0 must contact Broadcom and hold an extended support contract.

The advisory covered 23 vulnerabilities across ESX, vCenter, Workstation, Fusion, VMware Tools and Avi Load Balancer.

Two other critical bugs, CVE-2026-123910 and CVE-2026-123911, are memory corruption flaws in the ESX I/O filter service that could give an attacker with network access code execution on the host.