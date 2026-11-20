Key points Security researchers found that unauthenticated Bluetooth devices within 10 to 100 metres could apply full brakes on un-updated Elecbrakes trailer controllers, risking jackknifing or loss of control.

The flaws, affecting the EB2, VM1 and older ELBC 2000 controllers, carry CVSS ratings up to 9.6 critical, with Elecbrakes taking six months from notification to publication to issue fixes.

Elecbrakes said 60 to 70 percent of connecting controllers now run the latest firmware, though owners must manually start the update and the discontinued ELBC range still awaits a separate remediation.

Anyone within Bluetooth range of un-updated Elecbrakes trailer brake controllers could apply the trailer's stoppers at full force, without pairing or authentication, security researchers have found.

Element Digital researchers Patrick Forck and Jeremy McCarthy said such unexpected brake application could jackknife a trailer or cause the driver to lose control.

The flaws affect the EB2 and VM1 controllers and the older ELBC 2000, made by Elecbrakes located on the NSW Central Coast.

Forck happened on the vulnerabilities after he noticed that his Elecbrakes in-car remote had connected to someone else's trailer (he was driving without towing one at the time) but didn't receive any Bluetooth pairing attempt alert or prompt.

The researcher said the connections happened most often with speed camera trailers operated by Sensys Gatso for the Tasmanian government.

Forck and McCarthy decided to investigate why the connections happened and found three vulnerabilities in their own controllers.

The most serious of the vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-96805, made the controller accept brake commands from any Bluetooth device in range, which the researchers put at 10 to 100 metres away.

A second, CVE-2026-125273, exists because commands carry no sequence numbers or session tokens, so an attacker can capture legitimate commands and replay them.

Both carry a common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) 9.6 out of 10 critical rating.

A third, CVE-2026-124281, is rated 6.1 and leaves the firmware update channel exposed, relying on simple CRC32 checksums and a decryption key shipped inside the Elecbrakes app.

Brake application ends when the Bluetooth connection drops, the researchers said, although an attacker who stays within range of the trailer can keep the brakes on.

Elecbrakes told Forck and McCarthy that it was not aware of any reported damage or injury.

"This one outputs torque to a wheel on a public road. The impact isn’t measured in records exposed," Forck said.

"It’s measured in stopping distances, jackknife angles, and boat ramps."

"A loaded boat trailer is commonly 1.5 to 4 tonnes; a caravan on a mountain descent is relying on those trailer brakes to stay within the tow vehicle’s capacity," he said.

Long wait for disclosure and fixes

Element Digital notified Elecbrakes on May 18 2026, with the company releasing fixed firmware for the EB2 (version 3.0.4.4.3) and the VM1 (version 1.3.4.2.1) on July 6.

Owners have to start the update manually in the app.

Three days prior to the fixed firmware from Elecbrakes, Forck and McCarthy lodged a report with the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA's) industrial control systems team.

The US government cyber security agency then contacted Elecbrakes, and has issued its own advisory on the vulnerabilities.

However, after the initial quick response with patched firmware, Elecbrakes took a month to get onboard with CISA, and the researchers heard nothing from the company from mid-August to early October, for 53 days.

A research disclosure publication date of November 15 was supported by Elecbrakes, meaning between the testing, vendor notification, fixes and reporting, that six months had passed.

Two days before publication, the researchers found the fixed firmware was still unsigned, which Elecbrakes said was covered by update mode requiring an authenticated, bonded connection.

Partway through the coordination, Forck also found an older brake controller model, the ELBC 2000, by chance on a trailer in his local area.

This model hasn't been sold for several years and is also vulnerable, Elecbrakes confirmed at the end of October.

"Elecbrakes should have identified it at the start and included it in their remediation plan," Forck said.

Elecbrakes responds

“The vulnerability affects all Elecbrakes brake controllers,” Craig de Leon, co-founder of the company which sells controllers in the Australian and New Zealand markets, said.

De Leon said an initial notification went to 39,843 app users after the fix was released, and owners still on older firmware were prompted each time they connected, with 23,775 prompts delivered so far.

“Between 60 and 70 percent of the brake controllers connecting each day are already on the latest firmware, and this number continues to rise,” he said.

He said the update took one-to-two minutes.

“We do not currently do firmware signing as part of our fix, but rather we resolved the vulnerability at a different layer of the stack,” he said.

A firmware update could only be started from a phone the owner had already paired with the controller, and pairing required physical access to the brake pedal.

The next app release would add further protection to the over-the-air update process.

For the discontinued ELBC range, Elecbrakes was working on a separate remediation path, de Leon said.

“In the meantime, the risk described in the research is mitigated when the owner is actively connected to the ELBC through their smartphone or the Elecbrakes remote, as the product instructions direct."

De Leon said a new website pop-up and advisory page “will be implemented within the coming days.