Is your website a commercial risk (and why it could be without you realising it)?

The recent incident involving an AI model gaining unauthorised access to the Services Australia Medicare Statistics Reporting Service brought the changing nature of website security into sharp focus. Although no individual patient or client records were believed to have been accessed, the incident demonstrated how automated AI systems can identify and exploit weaknesses in unexpected ways.

This was a particularly visible example of a much broader challenge. Website risk does not always announce itself through a major breach or outage. More often, vulnerabilities and platform limitations develop quietly as technology becomes more complex, updates are delayed, security responsibilities are spread across multiple providers and the website takes on a more important role in the business.

Business websites can serve very different purposes. For some, they’re digital signage. For others, the entire business model hinges on the platform hosting the site remaining available, secure and capable of handling sudden traffic spikes created by a new marketing campaign, a seasonal day like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, or the launch of a new product.

“Recognising that your website hosting platform is no longer providing the security, performance or operational control the business needs isn’t always straightforward,” says Mark Allison, vice president of APJ at WP Engine.

“The warning signs may be relatively subtle: a gradual decline in performance, pages taking longer to load, updates that haven’t been applied, recurring security concerns or more developer time being spent keeping the environment running,” he adds.

Addressing security

Too often a business’s website and its security is sticky-taped together from different tools, plugins, vendors and platforms. For organisations using WordPress as their content management system (CMS), this fragmented approach can make it difficult to understand what is protected, where gaps may exist, and who is responsible when something goes wrong.

WordPress’s widespread adoption makes it an attractive target for attackers. Like any widely used CMS, it requires timely updates, appropriate configuration and active monitoring. When updates to the WordPress core software, themes or plugins depend on manual processes, vulnerabilities may remain unresolved for longer than intended.

Attackers are also adopting automated tools, including AI, that can accelerate the identification and attempted exploitation of vulnerabilities. This increases the importance of having visibility and understanding across the web traffic environment, applying updates promptly and having clearly defined processes for detecting, escalating and responding to incidents.

“An enterprise-grade website hosting platform isn’t just for enterprise-sized companies,” notes Allison. “Enterprise-grade describes the level of security, resilience, performance and operational control an organisation needs when its website is critical to revenue, customer experience or brand reputation.”

An enterprise-grade platform should bring together capabilities such as monitoring, reliable backups, patch management, performance controls and clearly documented recovery and escalation processes. Consolidating these capabilities can make security responsibilities easier to understand and reduce the number of disconnected systems that internal teams need to manage.

Data location should also form part of the assessment. An Australian data centre can support data-residency requirements, but organisations should also understand where backups are stored, who can access their data and whether other jurisdictions are involved.

Despite the protections an enterprise-grade platform can offer, it is not a panacea, Allison cautions. A platform can support an organisation’s security and risk program, but customers remain responsible for areas including application configuration, responsible data practices and regulatory compliance.

Taking the strain off your dev team

A fragmented website environment creates significant cognitive, practical and workflow load on the development team responsible for supporting and hosting the site.

“Consolidating performance, security, monitoring, maintenance and scalability capabilities into a single platform can go a long way to reducing, or minimising, what your developers are asked to do every day to keep the website and platform up and running,” Allison says.

Having a managed hosting environment, specifically for WordPress, can reduce the time internal teams spend on routine infrastructure and platform maintenance. Additionally, clear ownership, specialised expertise and established escalation processes can help reduce operational risk, Allison observes.

The upside is that a managed hosting platform such as WP Engine’s lets developers focus on areas that will boost an organisation’s bottom line. This means they’ll have time to focus on customer experience, innovation, and other business priorities instead of running around trying to fix cascading issues and performance slowdowns.

Local support

If there’s a problem with the website hosting platform, the last thing a developer or website owner wants is to be at the mercy of a support team in a different time zone. Organisations should consider whether the team is locally based and understands WordPress, can assist with migrations, planned traffic events and ongoing optimisation.

“Enterprise-grade isn’t determined by the size of the organisation,” Allison concludes. “It’s determined by the responsibility the website carries and the consequences for the business if security, performance or availability fails.”

Organisations should look for a provider that brings performance, security, monitoring, maintenance and specialist support together within a managed WordPress environment, creating a more secure, resilient and manageable foundation for continued digital growth.

Click here to find out more about WP Engine's enterprise-grade managed hosting platform.