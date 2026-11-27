Technology leaders from mid-market organisations will come together in Sydney in June 2027 to explore the challenges and opportunities shaping business technology.

The Mid-Market Technology Summit, taking place on June 8 at Doltone House, Hyde Park, will bring together technology decision makers from organisations with 50–1500 employees for a day of industry insights, practical discussions and peer networking.

With technology teams facing pressure to do more with limited budgets and resources, the summit will examine how organisations can make smarter technology investments, respond to emerging trends and turn technology initiatives into meaningful business outcomes.

The program will cover several key areas, including cloud and infrastructure, data management and data security, AI and automation, cyber security, technology outsourcing and service providers, and IT budget and resourcing.

The day will open with a keynote from Omdia chief analyst APAC channels Mark Iles, exploring mid market technology trends. This will be followed by presentations, expert panels and group discussions focused on the issues facing technology leaders.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in discussions across two industry groupings: public and consumer-facing industries, and private, B2B and regulated industries. Sessions will explore cyber security, cloud and infrastructure, and AI and automation.

The program will also include an MSP panel, a closing keynote and opportunities for one-on-one meetings and networking with peers and industry representatives.

The summit aims to give technology leaders an opportunity to step away from day-to-day demands, share experiences with peers facing similar decisions and explore practical approaches to their organisations’ technology challenges.

The Mid-Market Technology Summit will take place on Tuesday, June 8 2027, at Doltone House, Hyde Park, Sydney.

Registration is now open.

Register now to attend.