Key points Coles Group is using a supply chain digital twin to plan beyond its normal forecasting horizon, with autonomous decision-making flagged as a future possibility.

The digital twin is integrated with Witron technology at its automated distribution centres to build dynamic, store-specific pallets using data and AI.

Chief operations and supply chain officer Matt Swindells says the capability built for supply chain will be reused in other areas, such as freshness, velocity and the CFC network.

Coles Group is using a digital twin of its end-to-end operations to plan more intricately and beyond its normal forecasting horizon, with autonomous decision-making a future possibility.

The retailer briefly revealed the existence of a digital twin during its first-half results back in February, but offered significant extra detail at an investor day yesterday.

“Coles’ end-to-end operations is a large scale, data-driven, repeatable, measurable process - and that's why taking our assets, utilising the data, and integrating AI is such a big opportunity for us,” chief operations and supply chain officer Matt Swindells said.

“Think of this as augmentation of decisions at best and autonomous decisions even further.

“Hundreds of millions of calculations to dynamically tune that operation every single day.”

Since the rise of Internet of Things (IoT), industrial sensing and analytics, grocery retailers have been interested in using data to optimise operations from farm to fork.

Swindells indicated that Coles is significantly advanced with its “supply chain digital twin”.

This includes integrating it with the Witron technology that powers its automated distribution centres or ADCs.

“We use the digital twin and we partnered with Witron. They've never done this before with anyone globally. [Normally] you get the Witron kit, [and it] runs,” Swindells said.

“We said, ‘We would like to use data and AI to optimise the end-to-end supply chain. We would like to build dynamic pallets. And so we did.

“The data and AI model takes the store planogram, replenishment efficiency, the store process and labour, the truck schedule, the truck utilisation, and the ADC cost per carton and flow [into account], and it creates a store-specific pallet for every delivery.

“In our world of hundreds and hundreds of millions of cartons of movement, that's really powerful.”

Data modelling impacts

Swindells said that the digital twin is essentially “a giant data cube … of our end-to-end operation”.

“We can use the digital twin to stepchange two capabilities,” he said.

The first of these is to plan and execute “smarter and faster”, optimising product flow, transport, store rosters and planogram configurations.

Planograms are essentially floor maps of where products are placed.

The aim is to create the best plan “for the customer and for Coles”, he said, not just for a truck or a delivery centre.

AI, used in conjunction with the digital twin, affords Coles “an optimised plan that we could never achieve otherwise,” Swindells said.

“We can do better truck utilisation if fuel costs go up,” he said.

“Or, we can tune certain parts of the offer at a store / SKU / day level if we wish.

“The configurability of this is almost limitless.”

The digital twin is also giving Coles an ability to look further into the future, “to a level that we can identify problems before they become a challenge.”

“We already have a forward order plan that suppliers can see. It goes 30 days out, and it's helpful,” he said.

“But this scenario modelling goes to another level, and essentially it has the ability to augment the team and say, "Here are the 10 things you should think about making an adjustment to in the forward horizon to deliver great availability, the right level of efficiency, the right customer outcomes’.

“We can adapt the plan, and we can prevent issues from impacting customers and the team.”

Rinse and repeat

Coles is also intending to take what it has built for supply chain and reuse it in other operational areas.

"The capability we have built in this digital twin, we can repeat and reuse," Swindells said.

"We might want to look at freshness. We might want to think about velocity. We might want to think about how we augment into our CFC [customer fulfilment centre] network."

He signalled that reuse would not become "large-scale programs, capital-heavy, multi-year."

"This is a capability that will start to move rapidly and enable a value unlock at speed and scale."