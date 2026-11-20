JPMorgan Chase, the largest US lender, said that third parties ⁠who provide ⁠services to the firm were the target of a cyberattack.

"Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses," a JPMorgan spokesperson said, adding that the company would be contacting the affected customers directly.

"There is no connection to service ‌disruption of some customers experienced earlier this week," the spokesperson added.

A cyber extortion group called "n0n" claimed on November 16 to have obtained cardmember engagement records that included "hundreds of thousands of campaign interactions for tens of thousands of distinct cardmember email addresses," according to a screenshot of ​the message captured by cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch.

The data includes what appears ⁠to be 124 bank employee email addresses and more than 16,000 customer email addresses, some ⁠with phone numbers and postal codes, according to a Reuters review. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the data.

JPMorgan declined to comment on ​the data.

The same hacking group on November 16 posted similar claims regarding Visa and Mastercard and posted data.

A Visa spokesperson said ‌the company is aware ⁠of the claims and that they are "associated with an incident involving a third-party service provider in Asia Pacific. Visa’s systems were not involved and were not impacted. No payments data such as card numbers were affected."

A Mastercard spokesperson said the company was recently informed of an incident "at a third-party ‌provider that resulted in the exposure of limited amount of email addresses — non-payments information — from a small subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program. There is no impact to the Mastercard payment network or the ability for people to use their cards."

The Visa data posted by the group appears to be primarily focused on Asian-Pacific markets, ​including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Macau and others, according to a Reuters review.

Across several spreadsheets, the data includes thousands of purported customer email addresses, phone numbers, and Visa marketing campaign data. Reuters has not verified the authenticity of the data.

The Mastercard data posted ‌by n0n includes marketing ⁠data related to customers in North America, the ​Middle East and Africa, and a small number of Mastercard employee email addresses.

The hacking group has claimed roughly 200 incidents since emerging in September 2026, according to eCrime.ch.