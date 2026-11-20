Anthropic's IPO is having a blockbuster first day following the AI lab's record-setting fundraising.

Shares opened more than 30 percent above their offering price on Thursday at US$111.50 ($167.36) each, conferring a US$2 trillion market value -- a level exceeded by only a handful of US-listed firms.

By reaching that level at the open, the firm outpaced rival SpaceX, whose value at its opening trade in June hit US$1.96 trillion.

On Thursday afternoon US time, shares were up ⁠15 percent at US$95.60 each.

The company had priced ⁠its offering above range and increased the number of shares being sold, initially valuing the Claude chatbot maker at US$1.5 trillion and defying concerns about the state of one of the pillars of the artificial intelligence boom.

Shares across the AI sector turned lower alongside the broader market as investors sift through worries about the impact of higher rates on a sector that took off during the era of easy money, an age that appears to have come to an end.

Chip giant AMD fell nine percent after a report by short seller Huntersbrook raised questions about the firm's dealings with China.

"The first thing is almost all IPOs are priced to trade up when they release to be freely traded. So that doesn't really surprise me. It's unusual if a new IPO trades down on the break, so to speak. So that's not as important," said Andersen Capital Management founder Peter Andersen.

"But I think the second point is that it the successful launch of this IPO does show a renewed interest in artificial intelligence, especially at a time when there has been increased scrutiny around Nvidia, and the data centre and all those things have pressured the general sector. But now this is a fairly good litmus test of what investors are thinking in terms of AI.

"The fact that it has been a successful IPO in the middle of what I would call not optimal timing, frankly, the market circumstances were not optimal for an IPO of this sector, but it has been extremely successful, which shows that it can overcome challenges.

"We're thinking that Anthropic will probably become the bellwether security for the whole AI sector. It usually is that Nvidia was more or less the bellwether.

"But now, given the fact that competitors are, I should say, customers are actually going public saying they're using other manufactured chips. I think it weakens Nvidia as the leader in AI."