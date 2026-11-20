The US government was warned in ⁠a ⁠report it commissioned about major national security risks from weaknesses in the country's telecom networks in 2022, two years before sweeping Chinese-linked cyberespionage ‌known as Salt Typhoon.

The report commissioned ‌by ‌the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security ‌Agency (CISA) said US telecommunications networks contained "major ⁠structural vulnerabilities" and could be compromised from anywhere in the world.

US officials have previously alleged that hackers targeted nine telecom companies, including Verizon, ​AT&T, T-Mobile and Lumen, during the 2024 Salt Typhoon campaign and stole telephone audio ⁠intercepts and a large tranche of call-record data.

The report, disclosed as part of a lawsuit, has been reviewed by Reuters. Details of the report were first reported by Bloomberg News.

CISA withheld the report from ‌public release ⁠for four years and resisted congressional pressure to publish it, according to Bloomberg News.

The agency did not immediately respond to ‌a Reuters request for comment.

The June 2022 report described US telecom infrastructure as one in a "perilous and untenable situation," and added that ​international interconnects could provide attackers ⁠with "trusted" access.

"The fact that US national ⁠networks can be readily compromised from anywhere in the world is ​not yet widely understood."

Ron Wyden, a Democratic senator from Oregon, pushed for the release of the report last year. He had said in ​a statement, "Congress would have had ample time to require mandatory cybersecurity standards for phone companies, in time to prevent the Salt ‌Typhoon hacks" ⁠had the report ​been made public when it was first written.