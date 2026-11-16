Coles Group investigating a cyber incident

Key points Coles Group has disclosed a cyber incident and is working to "contain and secure" its IT environment.

Store and online operations are not being impacted, according to the grocery retailer's ASX filing.

Investigations so far have found no evidence that customer, team or supplier data has been compromised or removed.

Coles Group has disclosed a cyber incident and is working to “contain and secure” its IT environment.

The grocery retailer said in a brief ASX filing [pdf] that the incident is not impacting store and online operations.

So far, its investigations have also not turned up evidence of data exfiltration.

“Based on the findings of our investigation to date, we have not identified any evidence that customer, team or supplier data has been compromised or removed from Coles’ systems,” the company said.

Coles said it is working with the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and had engaged “global cyber security experts” as part of post-incident activity.

“We apologise for any concerns this may cause our customers and key stakeholders at a time of increasing cyber incidents in Australia and around the world,” the company said.