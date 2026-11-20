Australian financial ⁠services firm ⁠Bell Financial said that some clients' data may have ‌been accessed during a ‌cybersecurity ‌incident, the ‌timing of which ⁠was not specified.

The company said the data security incident involved unauthorised ​access to a limited number of its ⁠IT systems, which has since been contained

"Client assets remain safe and we are operating as usual," the company added

Bell Financial said it is investigating ​the impacts alongside ⁠specialist cyber security advisers

The firm has notified the Australian ​Cyber Security Centre, the ‌Australian ⁠Federal Police, and engaged with the Office of the Australian Information ‌Commissioner

The incident underlines a rising tide of cyber attacks in Australia, ​prompting the government to push for measures that would mandate AI ‌companies to ⁠report ​breaches