Australian financial services firm Bell Financial said that some clients' data may have been accessed during a cybersecurity incident, the timing of which was not specified.
The company said the data security incident involved unauthorised access to a limited number of its IT systems, which has since been contained
"Client assets remain safe and we are operating as usual," the company added
Bell Financial said it is investigating the impacts alongside specialist cyber security advisers
The firm has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Australian Federal Police, and engaged with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner
The incident underlines a rising tide of cyber attacks in Australia, prompting the government to push for measures that would mandate AI companies to report breaches