Key points Auto & General is deploying Genesys' Agentic Virtual Agent (AVA) in a low-risk, high-volume part of its customer service operations as a pilot blueprint for repeated customer journeys.

The insurer previously replaced five fragmented customer support platforms with a single unified Genesys platform to support its scale and growth.

Genesys' Cloud Agent Copilot now auto-generates around 133,000 conversation summaries per month in its service business, cutting after-call work and delivering real FTE savings.

Kelly Lyons, left, speaks at the Genesys Summit.

Auto & General is starting a project to deploy agentic virtual agents in one part of its customer service operations.

The insurer and underwriter, best known for its Budget Direct brand as well as for white-label insurance products marketed by the likes of Coles and Qantas, will use Genesys’ AVA - Agentic Virtual Agent - as the technological foundation for the project.

Head of unified communications for sales and service Kelly Lyons told the Genesys Xperience APAC summit that AVA will initially be targeted at a “use case which has low risk but high volume and clear, well-understood journeys workflows”.

“We are hoping that it is successful and that [it] becomes a blueprint for repeated customer journeys,” she said.

“We’re going into this with curiosity and we’re really looking for learning. Genesys is working hand-in-hand with us, really uplifting our skills.”

The move down the agentic path is made possible by an earlier transformation that has made Genesys a technical foundation for customer support operations.

“Our historical [customer support] platform was five different platforms all plugged together: a platform for voice, digital, workforce planning, quality evaluation, and gamification. Five vendors, five contracts, multiple integrations,” she said.

“We had a fragmented base that we were operating upon, and it simply wasn’t supporting the scale that we'd become, or our growth and [future] direction.

“When we took a step back, we knew we needed to replace the foundations.

“We wanted one unified platform to provide a seamless experience for our customers. We wanted one system that worked together.”

The insurer and underwriter shifted its customer support operations progressively to run on Genesys.

Aside from improvements in key customer service metrics such as satisfaction and net promoter score, there have also been positive improvements for staff, and for data-driven decision-making.

“We gained the ability to stream all of our [support] transcripts through to our data lake, which analytically opened up what was simply not possible before,” Lyons said.

“We were able to look at those customer experience and understand the friction points and opportunities.

“The contact centre actually became a wealth of knowledge for the wider organisation.”

The insurer uses Genesys’ Cloud Agent Copilot to automatically generate conversation summaries, which reduces after-call work and improves the consistency of note-taking.

“We took a staged approach [to implementation], starting with a smaller, specialised business unit within pet health insurance, [with] smaller volume, well-understood journeys,” she said.

“Their after-call work time was fairly sizeable to begin with, and it reduced significantly. So that first starting pilot group gave us the confidence to continue.

“We then moved into one of our larger, higher volume-taking businesses, service. They are presented now with about 133,000 auto-summarisations per month.

“When you consider the saving that we're receiving in that business unit at that scale, it translates into real FTE [full-time equivalent] savings.”

Ry Crozier attended Genesys Xperience APAC summit in Sydney as a guest of Genesys.