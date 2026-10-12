Canadian ransomware negotiator arrested

By
Follow google news

Amid FBI hacker crackdown.

A Canadian ⁠ransomware negotiator ⁠was arrested and faces unspecified extortion charges, according to court documents, prison records and a person familiar with the matter, as the FBI cracks down on a hacking ‌group that stole information about its employees.

Canadian ransomware negotiator arrested

Edward Dubrovsky ‌faces ‌charges of conspiracy to "threaten to impair the ‌confidentiality of information with intent to extort ⁠money" and "interference with commerce," according to court documents filed with the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which covers Philadelphia. 

The records, which are partially sealed, provide conflicting spellings of his last name — "Dobrovsky" ​or "Dobrosky" — and do not identify his age, profession, or employer.

A person briefed on the matter said the ⁠person was Canadian cyber security executive Edward Dubrovsky.

Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia did not return repeated messages seeking comment about the discrepancies. Attempts to reach Dubrovsky and his attorneys were unsuccessful.

Repeated attempts to reach the company displayed on Dubrovsky's LinkedIn profile, CyberSteward, were similarly unsuccessful.

CyberSteward advertises itself online as specialising in "threat actor engagement, cyber-extortions, complex negotiations, and settlement facilitation."

On LinkedIn, Dubrovsky presents himself as a ​specialist in the process of negotiating ⁠with cybercriminals over ransom payments.

Electronic wallet records leaked in ⁠2010 and preserved by dark-web intelligence firm District 4 Labs identify Dubrovsky as a ​resident of Richmond Hill, north of Toronto, and put his ‌current age at ⁠54.

Federal prison records show that a 54-year-old named Edward Dubrovsky is currently being detained at a federal detention center in Philadelphia.

News of Dubrovsky's arrest was earlier ‌reported by Politico and independent journalist Brian Krebs.

The arrest comes as the Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading a global crackdown on the hacking group ShinyHunters, which rattled the bureau last ​month by stealing information on what it said was nearly every FBI employee.

When Reuters asked the FBI about Dubrovsky's arrest, it referred the news agency to FBI ‌Director Kash ⁠Patel's statement ​revealing that the bureau had arrested a "suspected co-conspirator of the ShinyHunters group" and declined further ​comment. 

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hackernegotiatorransomwaresecurity

SPONSORED RESOURCES

Craft your ideal hybrid multicloud strategy
Craft your ideal hybrid multicloud strategy
Secure your AI future with generative AI defense
Secure your AI future with generative AI defense
See how F5 protects modern applications against evolving threats
See how F5 protects modern applications against evolving threats
8 Benefits of a Backup Service for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
8 Benefits of a Backup Service for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
5 Essentials for Effortless SaaS Data Resilience
5 Essentials for Effortless SaaS Data Resilience

Events

Most Read Articles

ASD&#8217;s Essential Eight replacement moves away from maturity ladder

ASD’s Essential Eight replacement moves away from maturity ladder
CSIRO finds permanent CISO

CSIRO finds permanent CISO
Hackers exploit firmware flaw to heat supermarket fridges

Hackers exploit firmware flaw to heat supermarket fridges
ASD joins seven-nation alert as US seizes Chinese hacking firm's tools

ASD joins seven-nation alert as US seizes Chinese hacking firm's tools
techpartner.news logo
Introducing the Fast50 Channel Accelerator Awards
Introducing the Fast50 Channel Accelerator Awards
Dicker Data to acquire Sektor Group for NZ$138m
Dicker Data to acquire Sektor Group for NZ$138m
Damian Vale promoted to NinjaOne's APAC director of channel
Damian Vale promoted to NinjaOne's APAC director of channel
Kinetic IT wins $250m IT services contract with WA Police Force
Kinetic IT wins $250m IT services contract with WA Police Force
CRMIT Solutions acquires Brooke Global to expand public sector consulting
CRMIT Solutions acquires Brooke Global to expand public sector consulting

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?