Key points A Telstra complex customer care specialist deliberately dialled his own mobile number 236 times over seven months to avoid inbound calls.

Telstra's investigation found the staffer spent 45 hours on these self-calls between August 1 2025 and March 3 2026, contributing to his dismissal.

The Fair Work Commission sided with Telstra, ruling the staffer was not unfairly dismissed and rejecting his claim for a remedy.

A Telstra call centre worker who worked remotely “deliberately dialled” his own phone number 236 times over seven months, which prevented him from answering inbound customer calls, and was a factor in his employment being terminated.

The remote worker, who was employed as a complex customer care specialist, initially came to the telco’s attention for a high number of unplanned absences, according to a decision by the Fair Work Commission.

However, the telco subsequently identified “unusual call handling activity” by the customer care specialist during “regular call monitoring” - a routine activity undertaken in call centres to evaluate the quality of calls and their resolution, and identify areas for improvement.

Initial investigations by Telstra found that “the number of times [the staffer] had called his own mobile number was significant both in frequency and the length of time he spent on each call to himself”.

This happened 59 times in the first two months of 2026 alone, for a total of “12 hours and 21 minutes”, according to “unchallenged evidence” Telstra gave to the Fair Work Commission.

The staffer spent further time doing “after call work”, which Telstra could not link to a specific “customer interaction”.

The telco initially suspended the call centre specialist on pay while it completed its investigation.

A bit over a fortnight later, the telco concluded that the staffer had “deliberately dialled [their] own mobile number for the purpose of call avoidance … on 236 occasions for a total of 45 hours, from August 1 2025 until March 3 2026”.

The staffer allegedly spent the time “fixing, testing or changing headsets, or doing internal training, or passing on the lessons he had learnt from internal training to others”, or “to regain his composure after dealing with a difficult or emotionally draining customer, before resuming his work.”

Taken together with the number of unplanned absences however, Telstra elected to end the staffer’s employment.

He appealed to the Fair Work Commission, but lost, with the Commission siding with Telstra.

“[Telstra] determined that the applicant had engaged in serious misconduct, including deliberate call avoidance, repeated failures to follow reasonable and lawful management directions when taking unplanned absences, and a lack of honesty and candour during the investigation process,” Fair Work Commission deputy president Gerard Boyce wrote in his decision.

“I have determined that the applicant did engage in the conduct he was dismissed for. His reasons for engaging in this conduct are wholly unsatisfactory and unreliable.

“It follows that the applicant was not unfairly dismissed, and is not entitled to an unfair dismissal remedy.”