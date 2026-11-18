Curtin University is set to use an SSC-operated ground station in Western Australia to communicate with three cubesats that are set to be deployed early next year.

Image credit: Curtin University

The university has signed up to use SSC Space Go to communicate with satellites launched under its Binar space program.

Binar’s goal is to build a sovereign capability for satellites that can serve science, industry and government.

Under the agreement, communications services will be supplied from SSC’s ground station at the Western Australia Space Centre, which is located near Dongara, north-west of Perth.

Curtin University said in a statement that its Binar-5, Binar-6 and Binar-7 satellites “are scheduled to launch at the end of this month and will be deployed from the International Space Station in January 2027.”

“The missions are expected to run for around six months,” it said.

According to SSC Space Go, “Binar-5 will focus on Earth observation and spacecraft operations, while Binar-6 will support communications and technology demonstration objectives.

“Binar-7 will continue the program’s progression with enhanced payload and mission capabilities,” it added.

“The three missions will contribute to student training, Australian sovereign space capability and the continued development of low-cost satellite technologies for scientific and commercial applications.”

Binar space program manager Dr Fergus Downey said in a statement that “getting to space is only half the job.”

“We need to stay connected to our satellites to put them to work,” he said.

SSC Space’s managing director for Australia Matt Creamer added that the contract “marks another milestone for SSC Space Go as the service enters the Australian market.”

“This marks another step in our increasing commitment to Australia’s growing space sector and ambitious academic space programs,” he said.