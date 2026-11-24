State Revenue Office Victoria is on its fourth AI use case tied to a Genesys system that is used in its contact centre operations.

Service optimisation and enablement manager David Flanagan told Genesys’ Xperience APAC Summit that the agency had initially deployed Genesys Copilot as part of its AI adoption.

This was intended “to present knowledge to [contact centre agents] and make their interactions [with citizens] easier”, while also generating after-call summaries that were faster and more consistent.

“It's yielded results,” Flanagan said.

“I think we're on our fourth Genesys-based AI project [now], and all of them have gone through relatively easily.”

Use cases for AI continue to be pitched as a way to improve workforce management and optimisation, which should translate into improved service outcomes for citizens.

Another use case for AI is intended to improve the triage and funnelling of citizen requests to the appropriate service team.

“We've got 28 different revenue lines, [and] customers calling through can say something very different from one call to the next,” Flanagan said.

“So, we have a triage team. They basically answer every call and then route it accordingly. “As a result, they end up having 500 plus calls a day. Now, that's a lot of pressure, and we're trying to reduce that.”

Flanagan said that a voice-activated call routing capability in Genesys is used to help inbound callers connect to the right part of the organisation faster.

“If [the] customer knows where they're going, then they can go straight to the secondary queue,” he said.

That has reduced the call load on the triage team from 500 calls a day to between 250 and 300.

“[That’s] a lot more manageable,” he said.

Ry Crozier attended Genesys Xperience APAC summit in Sydney as a guest of Genesys.