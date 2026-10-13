Defence quiet on Australia's role in Five Eyes AI program Arcadia

By
Follow google news

As New Zealand puts six-year build on Arcadia participation.

Key points

  • Defence has declined to say how much Australia is spending on Project Arcadia, the US-led effort to pool Five Eyes military data into an AI-ready battlefield picture.
  • Australia will host the next round of Arcadia talks in Sydney in November, but the extent of its involvement in the project remains unclear.
  • New Zealand joined Arcadia in May after being warned it could be cut off from Five Eyes information exchanges, and expects the build to take six years.
Defence quiet on Australia's role in Five Eyes AI program Arcadia

Defence has declined to say how much Australia is spending on Project Arcadia, the US-led effort to pool Five Eyes military data into a shared, AI-ready battlefield picture.

Australia is preparing to host the next round of Arcadia talks in Sydney in November, with Defence chief information officer Chris Crozier receiving the carved Māui's hook ceremonial taonga from his United States counterpart for the purpose. 

Arcadia was the centrepiece of the Combined Digital Leadership Summit, a four-day meeting of Five Eyes defence digital chiefs that closed at the Pentagon in May. 

The US Department of War described the project as a shared digital ecosystem that would let the five nations integrate data from across their forces into a common operating picture for coalition operations

"[Project] Arcadia is how we make that vision a reality," Kirsten Davies, Department of War chief information officer, said at the time. 

Davies called it "not merely an IT project, but the operational imperative for our time".

The extent of Australian involvement in Project Arcadia remains unclear however.

Defence did not answer questions from iTnews about the program's budget, timeline or procurement.

Across the Tasman, the picture is considerably clearer.

Radio New Zealand reported that a New Zealand Defence Force commander warned in April that the country would be cut off from Five Eyes information exchanges if it did not sign up.

New Zealand joined a month later, and the NZDF will need extra funding in Budget 2027 for a build it expects to take six years, RNZ reported. 

Member nations committed to using Arcadia as core infrastructure for artificial intelligence and command and control data flows, the Pentagon said. 

Defence has been more forthcoming about other US targeting software. In June, it told senate estimates that it runs Palantir's Maven Smart System in a sandbox disconnected from Defence networks, with the platform's AI functions switched off. 

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
arcadia programdefencefive eyesgovernmentproject arcadiasecurity

SPONSORED RESOURCES

Craft your ideal hybrid multicloud strategy
Craft your ideal hybrid multicloud strategy
Secure your AI future with generative AI defense
Secure your AI future with generative AI defense
See how F5 protects modern applications against evolving threats
See how F5 protects modern applications against evolving threats
8 Benefits of a Backup Service for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
8 Benefits of a Backup Service for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
5 Essentials for Effortless SaaS Data Resilience
5 Essentials for Effortless SaaS Data Resilience

Events

Most Read Articles

ASD&#8217;s Essential Eight replacement moves away from maturity ladder

ASD’s Essential Eight replacement moves away from maturity ladder
CSIRO finds permanent CISO

CSIRO finds permanent CISO
Hackers exploit firmware flaw to heat supermarket fridges

Hackers exploit firmware flaw to heat supermarket fridges
ASD joins seven-nation alert as US seizes Chinese hacking firm's tools

ASD joins seven-nation alert as US seizes Chinese hacking firm's tools
techpartner.news logo
Introducing the Fast50 Channel Accelerator Awards
Introducing the Fast50 Channel Accelerator Awards
Dicker Data to acquire Sektor Group for NZ$138m
Dicker Data to acquire Sektor Group for NZ$138m
Damian Vale promoted to NinjaOne's APAC director of channel
Damian Vale promoted to NinjaOne's APAC director of channel
Kinetic IT wins $250m IT services contract with WA Police Force
Kinetic IT wins $250m IT services contract with WA Police Force
CRMIT Solutions acquires Brooke Global to expand public sector consulting
CRMIT Solutions acquires Brooke Global to expand public sector consulting

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?