Key points NAB has apologised after sending automated emails about system access to staff who had requested voluntary redundancy, before they'd been formally told their outcome.

The error affected MyID and DLP system-generated emails tied to a planned reduction of 2500 staff announced in October.

NAB is bringing forward conversations with affected colleagues to personally apologise, while forced cuts remain deferred until at least late January 2027.

NAB has apologised after mistakenly sending automated emails to staff about revoking their system access, before they'd been formally advised they were to be made redundant.

Bank staff reported receiving the “system generated emails” early on Monday. The automated emails related to corporate identity and data loss prevention (DLP) systems.

An excerpt of a since internally-posted apology states that staff who received the automated emails had “requested [a] voluntary redundancy option” as part of a planned reduction of 2500 staff, announced in October.

“Earlier this morning, automated MyID and DLP emails were mistakenly sent,” the excerpt states.

“These emails were not intended to be sent before any colleagues had received their outcome of the process directly.

“We are very sorry this happened, and that receiving an automated email this way would be upsetting and unsettling to many.

“This is not the experience we wanted any colleague to have, and we sincerely apologise for the distress this error has caused to any who received these emails.”

NAB said that in response, it is “bringing forward conversations with all affected colleagues to personally apologise and discuss their outcome.”

In addition to voluntary redundancies, some cuts are expected to be forced, but these have been deferred until at least late January 2027.

The bank’s technology and AI teams are expected to be impacted by the planned cuts.

It’s not the first time that staff of a major bank learned of impending redundancies via automated emails, with ANZ having a similar occurrence in 2025.