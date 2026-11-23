Key points The Lottery Corporation secured a staged Genesys pilot with an initial investment of $135,000 after previous multi-million-dollar transformation proposals failed to win Board approval.

Contact centre data is being fed back to business stakeholders so they can fix issues that drive calls and complaints, creating a virtual learning loop.

The organisation is testing AI capabilities and channel mix carefully, scrutinising Genesys terms and conditions and token-based costs before moving forward.

The Lottery Corporation's Tammy Hall , centre, speaks at the Genesys summit.

The Lottery Corporation is transforming its contact centre operations, producing intelligence data in the process that is helping different business lines to tighten up their processes.

General manager of customer operations Tammy Hall told the Genesys Xperience APAC summit that the transformation is now progressing after several unsuccessful attempts to secure funding.

“When I joined the group, there'd been a number of consultancies that had come in, to scope and size [up] what it could look like to transform the contact centre,” Hall said.

“Oftentimes, those externals … probably didn't have a really good grip of the business, [of] how it functioned and the maturity, and [ transformation] was packaged up as a huge program of work [that] had a dollar sign, often with a couple of million in front of it.

“The organisation had had a couple of goes at trying to get that up and approved at Board [level].

“Two-and-a-half years ago, the numbers probably didn't stack up to go and spend that much money when the operation was traveling quite okay, and there wasn't a really good articulation of what that would return on [the] investment.”

Under Hall, the corporation is taking a different approach to transformation, with a much smaller, staged pilot of Genesys technology being approved, with an initial investment of $135,000.

It is still being pursued with the assistance of a partner, in this case QPC.

Hall said that iterative approach has worked, and enabled the organisation to contemplate additional transformation work broken up into a series of “chapters”.

“We could start to say, "Right, if we've achieved that with this much, this is where we want to go with the next three chapters, and then we're building towards a 12-month program,” Hall said.

So far, the organisation is only using a fraction of the capability of the Genesys technology - Hall estimates about 20 percent - but this will grow and expand as time goes on.

Data insights and channel economics

The Lottery Corporation’s contact centre has about 140 staff and oversees calls relating to prize payments, incident management, complaints and - more recently - “responsible play”, an industry term for gambling assistance.

“We have a really good view of how the customer transverses from becoming aware of us, purchasing a ticket, playing, helping them with their transaction, troubleshooting across digital, and ensuring that they're playing safely,” Hall said.

In addition to improving its customer service and reducing cost-to-serve, Hall said the transformation is also producing data and insight that has value to business line leaders across the organisation.

“We're not a contact centre sitting in isolation - we're a customer operations [centre] with a view of what needs to be serviced across the entire enterprise,” Hall said.

“We're [now] going back to our business stakeholders to say, "Based on the work that we're doing, these are the things that you need to fix so that we don't get as many calls and complaints.

“That’s a virtual learning loop. We're reducing cost, we're changing the way that we're using channels, and we've pretty much doubled down on how we're servicing customers, so reaching more customers and lowering our costs.”

Hall said that another outcome from the transformation is a better idea of channel economics.

“You can't always presume that introducing new channels, and having them all live at once, is right for your business,” she said.

“For us, when we're in the peak of an event, it's often better to direct everyone towards [our] phones, have a chatbot deflecting [some simpler calls] and not have live chat running at the same time because we know that certain calls can be done quicker [and] faster.

“Live chat has its place on other days for more complex queries, and it can take more people that prefer that as a channel. So we're starting to test that [channel mix].”

AI use

Hall said that AI capabilities within Genesys are also of interest to the organisation.

“We're going through a huge adoption of AI, embracing it and really considering the risk threshold at the moment,” she said.

Hall said that the team had “read the Genesys terms and conditions word for word, all pages” - and double-checked with its legal function - before moving forward.

“It was a really good exercise, because when you're using AI you can't sign off with blind faith. You have to know what the underlying platforms are and where your data is going, because for all of us, if it goes wrong, you're accountable,” she said.

The organisation has also taken care with its use of AI from a tokenomics perspective.

We needed to make sure that we were looking at a model that was cost-effective in terms of AI tokens,” she said.

“That’s something [that is] very new for everyone to get their head around, because … it adds a variable nature to your contract with Genesys, [which] you need to be forecasting a year in advance to have good conversations with your finance team.”

Still, despite the risk focus, the company had found use cases that did not require the long lead times to bring to life.

“As a team, we definitely had to cut our teeth on risk and compliance. If we're touching any secure backends, it can be a six-month wait time and submission period,” she said.

“But a lot of the stuff I think people presumed was going to be regulated, it was non-regulated when we looked at it, and we could actually move forward on it.

“But that [realisation] didn't divorce it from going through the compliance checks”.

Ry Crozier attended Genesys Xperience APAC summit as a guest of Genesys.