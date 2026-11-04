Key points Australian Retirement Trust has started a pilot of AI quality assurance in its contact centre operations, intended to analyse all calls rather than just a sample.

The fund has paused the AIQA proof-of-concept temporarily to address findings after discovering more than expected.

General manager of member services Helen Crossan said only routine requests, like a unique superannuation identifier, should be automated, with complex or stressful calls handled by humans.

Helen Crossan (centre) speaks at the Genesys event.

Australian Retirement Trust has started a pilot of AI quality assurance in its contact centre operations.

The superannuation fund, one of Australia’s largest, formed through the merger of Queensland-based QSuper and Sunsuper in 2022.

It has spent the past couple of years re-platforming its contact centre operations to run Genesys Cloud, replacing dated on-premises versions of Genesys previously run by the two constituent funds.

The re-platforming was “one of the biggest investments of the new Australian Retirement Trust in technology”, general manager of member services Helen Crossan told the Genesys Xperience APAC summit in Sydney.

One of the results of the re-platforming is that there is now call routing built in, meaning that staff no longer need to be trained in all possible topics to be ready to field calls.

“Our people used to have to be trained in absolutely everything because there just wasn't that ability to route calls,” Crossan said.

“I always used to say, ‘Your first call could be the hardest call you ever get’, which is just not a good experience, especially when you're looking at psychological safety.”

More recently, the fund has started a pilot for AI quality assurance or AIQA.

Instead of being able to sample and review only a small number of calls, the technology is intended to analyse all calls and interactions between members and contact centre agents.

Crossan said the fund has had to temporarily pause the proof-of-concept to address some of its findings.

“We started an AIQA proof-of-concept and then pilot and it's gone really well, but we've just paused it for a little bit,” Crossan said.

“We knew this was going to be an intended consequence because we're looking at so much more, [and] we're finding so much more, so we just need to slow down.

Automating simple self-service

From a front-facing perspective, Crossan indicated that Australian Retirement Trust would only seek to automate responses to calls seeking fairly routine information.

“It’s those [requests] where somebody just wants to know a USI, a unique superannuation identifier number. You really don't need to speak to somebody for that, and if you really want to know one at 7:00 PM on Saturday night, we're not open,” she said.

“Those sort of really basic, not much value-add conversations, when somebody wants it 24x7; to me they're the ones that we absolutely need to automate.”

For the most part, however, Crossan said that calls needed to be handled by humans, as the topics could be complex and stressful.

“On the whole, people are calling us because there's an issue and maybe quite a large one. They may be vulnerable, they have to access their super, [or] somebody's passed away. So, highly stressful conversations and for me that's where we make the difference as a human,” she said.

Ry Crozier attended Genesys Xperience APAC summit in Sydney as a guest of Genesys.