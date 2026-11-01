For organisations running VMware, the virtualisation landscape has changed considerably. Licensing changes, rising costs and uncertainty surrounding long-term commercial arrangements have prompted IT leaders to reassess their infrastructure strategies and explore alternatives.

Yet moving away from an established virtualisation platform is rarely straightforward. Years of investment in server hardware, storage, networking and operational expertise can make migration both costly and disruptive.

Australian technology company Neon Dynamics believes there is a better way.

Its enterprise virtualisation platform, Netframe, has been developed to provide organisations with a practical alternative to VMware, without requiring them to redesign their infrastructure or abandon existing investments.

Netframe combines enterprise virtualisation capabilities with centralised management, high availability, workload migration and data protection.

Existing infrastructure, different platform

A central principle behind Netframe's development is that changing hypervisors shouldn't mean starting again.

The platform is designed to work with existing enterprise server, storage and networking architectures, allowing organisations to repurpose compatible infrastructure rather than undertake wholesale hardware replacement.

For IT teams accustomed to VMware environments, familiar operational concepts and management workflows reduce the learning curve, while dedicated migration tooling provides a straightforward pathway for moving existing virtual machines.

This approach is particularly relevant to organisations seeking greater control over their infrastructure costs without introducing unnecessary operational complexity.

Closing the enterprise functionality gap

With the introduction of Netframe 2.0, Neon Dynamics has expanded the platform's capabilities to address several requirements traditionally associated with established enterprise virtualisation solutions.

Among the additions is Netframe Block File System (NBFS), a purpose-built clustered file system offering shared block storage functionality comparable to VMware's VMFS.

NBFS simplifies storage provisioning and consumption across virtualisation hosts, supporting established technologies including Fibre Channel, iSCSI and direct-attached SAS.

Netframe 2.0 also supports two-node clustering with shared or non-shared storage, providing flexible high-availability options for smaller environments, branch locations and distributed infrastructure.

Automated workload balancing adds another enterprise capability, intelligently distributing virtual machines across available hosts to optimise resource utilisation and maintain workload performance.

Together, these developments strengthen Netframe's position as a viable platform for production enterprise workloads.

Built for the next generation of infrastructure management

Beyond traditional virtualisation capabilities, Netframe takes an API-first approach to infrastructure management.

Its fully documented OpenAPI interface enables integration with automation platforms and emerging AI-driven operational tools.

By providing compatible AI agents with the API specification and appropriately controlled access credentials, organisations can enable AI-assisted infrastructure analysis, capacity planning, health assessments and automated management workflows.

Rather than treating automation as an afterthought, Netframe's architecture provides a foundation for increasingly intelligent, programmatic infrastructure operations.

Australian technology, greater choice

Developed and supported by an Australian-owned company, Netframe also brings a sovereign technology option to organisations increasingly focused on digital independence, vendor diversification and long-term operational control.

For government agencies, enterprises and managed service providers, the opportunity extends beyond simply replacing an incumbent hypervisor.

It's about retaining existing infrastructure investments, reducing dependence on a single vendor and adopting a platform designed for both today's operational requirements and tomorrow's automation opportunities.

As the enterprise virtualisation market continues to evolve, Netframe is demonstrating that moving beyond VMware doesn't have to mean starting over.

Discover Netframe at netframe.com.