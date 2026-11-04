Key points Have I Been Pwned has warned subscribers that their API keys may have been exposed through a flaw in Microsoft's Azure APIM service.

Microsoft found the vulnerability on November 18 and closed the access path the next day, but credentials taken earlier were not cancelled.

Norway's NSM named Equinor and Skagerak Energi among those hit, though both companies say there is no indication data was stolen.

Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) has told subscribers with active API keys that these may have been exposed through a flaw in Microsoft's Azure API Management (APIM) service, which attackers have exploited.

HIBP said in an email to customers that it could not confirm whether its keys were affected but had concluded that this was possible.

The founder of the Gold Coast based breach notification service, Troy Hunt, confirmed to iTnews that the message was genuine and not a phishing attempt.

HIBP left the decision to rotate keys with subscribers rather than forcing a change that would break their integrations.

Azure service

Azure APIM is a managed gateway that sits in front of an organisation's APIs. It handles authentication, rate limiting and the subscription keys customers use to call those APIs.

HIBP has used it since 2019 to issue API keys and control how many queries each subscriber can make.

Gateways also often hold credentials for the backend systems behind them.

Microsoft listed those credentials, along with subscription keys and management tokens, as material that may have been accessed.

It found the flaw in APIM's Classic tiers on November 18, and closed the access path the following day, but warned that the fix did not cancel any credentials taken before then.

Norway's National Security Authority (NSM) named energy companies Equinor and Skagerak Energi among organisations hit through the flaw and said other sectors in the country and abroad were also affected.

Both companies have said there is no indication that data was stolen.

NSM's director of operational cyber security Martin Albert-Hoff said it is still unclear how extensive the exploitation of the vulnerability is.

Private service health advisory but no public incident page

Rather than publishing a public incident page, Microsoft informed customers through private Azure Service Health advisories under the tracking ID MZK9-GH0 which didn't go down well with Hunt.

"Microsoft's messaging is infuriatingly vague, and to make matters worse, there's no public incident page from them either," Hunt said.

An updated advisory, which Hunt shared with iTnews, widened the scope of the incident.

Microsoft's first notice had told customers that storing secrets in Azure Key Vault was the recommended practice.

However, the update said secrets in Key Vault may also have been exposed if APIM referred to them.

The update also set out network isolation criteria for deciding whether an instance was protected.

It noted that Basic and Standard tier instances cannot be deployed in a virtual network, so they could not have met those criteria.

The Consumption tier, listed as affected in the first notice, has now been ruled out, and the APIM v2 tiers were never affected.

"My gut feel is that this is a non-event for us, but we couldn't in all good conscience get that message from them and completely ignore it," Hunt said.

HIBP has received no reports from customers of unusual key activity, he added.

"The absolute worst-case scenario I could conceive of is being able to run a domain-wide search that exposes already breached email addresses that you can check one by one from the front page anyway," Hunt said.

"I'm sure there are many companies out there using APIM for much more serious use cases that are likely impacted."

"We nearly missed this altogether amongst the constant emails we get about other Azure-related activities such as retiring various services," Hunt said.