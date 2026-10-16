TPG runs 5G network slicing trial for eftpos payments

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At Royal Adelaide Show.

Key points

  • TPG Telecom trialled 5G network slicing at the Royal Adelaide Show to prioritise digital payment processing traffic.
  • Vendors at last year's show suffered payment slowdowns during peak periods, with mobile traffic volumes in the area doubling during the event.
  • The telco called it the first production deployment of 5G network slicing on its live 5G standalone network, which launched in parts of Sydney in 2021.
TPG runs 5G network slicing trial for eftpos payments
Image credit: TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom has trialled 5G network slicing at the Royal Adelaide Show, using it to prioritise digital payment processing traffic.

The telco said that vendors at last year’s show were impacted by “payment slowdowns during peak periods”.

During the show, mobile traffic volumes in the immediate area are double compared to usual.

To address this, TPG carved out dedicated network capacity for eftpos traffic at this year’s show.

TPG Telecom’s chief technology officer Giovanni Chiarelli said the trial enabled the telco “to test one of the key capabilities enabled by 5G standalone in a live environment.”

The telco activated its first 5G standalone services in parts of Sydney back in 2021.

TPG said the trial is the “first production deployment of 5G network slicing on TPG Telecom's live 5G standalone network.”

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