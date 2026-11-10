V/Line has a new CIO

Key points Di Newell has taken over as V/Line's new chief information officer, announcing the move in a brief LinkedIn post.

She was most recently chief digital services officer at Bendigo Health, with prior banking experience at ANZ and CBA.

Previous CIO Stuart Brockwell left in June after four years, during which his team delivered improvements across technology, governance and cyber resilience.

V/Line, the regional public transport operator in Victoria has a new chief information officer, with Di Newell taking over the top technology role.

Newell made the announcement in a brief LinkedIn post.

She was most recently the chief digital services officer of Bendigo Health, and also has significant experience in banking, with prior roles at both ANZ Banking Group and CBA.

A V/Line spokesperson declined to comment when approached by iTnews, citing internal policy. A Bendigo Health spokesperson was also contacted for comment.

V/Line’s previous CIO Stuart Brockwell left in June after four years in the role, according to his LinkedIn.

“Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of leading the technology function at V/Line,” he wrote.

“During this time, I’ve been fortunate to work with and lead an exceptional group of people, and together we delivered meaningful improvements across technology, governance and cyber resilience.”

iTnews was unable to ascertain who had been acting in the CIO role between permanent appointments.