News Corp Australia brings in two AI and data leaders

Key points News Corp Australia has hired Nicholle Lindner from Deloitte as director of enterprise, AI and data platforms, starting in December.

Paul Stevenson, most recently in a CxO advisory role at Salesforce, joins this month as director of AI, innovation and transformation.

Chief digital and technology officer Nandor Locher says the pair will bring technology teams closer to daily operations to build velocity.

News Corp Australia has made two key hires to shape its AI roadmap and drive its data strategy as well as continue to evolve underlying platforms.

The media company is bringing in Nicholle Lindner from Deloitte as its director of enterprise, AI and data platforms, commencing in December.

In this role, she will oversee “core data, AI and enterprise software platforms, which underpin the company’s publishing network and 24/7 operations”, News Corp said in a statement.

“She will drive data strategy and oversee platform operations to enable teams to launch digital products quickly and securely.”

Additionally, the company has hired Paul Stevenson as its director of AI, innovation and transformation, commencing this month.

Most recently, he was in a CxO advisory role at Salesforce.

“Stevenson will lead how News Corp Australia tests and adopts emerging technologies across the business,” the company said.

“Partnering with editorial, commercial and digital teams, he will help shape the company’s AI roadmap, oversee its innovation hub and guide … key transformation programs” within the company’s technology, data and digital (TDD) division.

Chief digital and technology officer Nandor Locher said that both new leaders are “customer-focused” and would bring “strategic vision and hands-on execution” experience into the company.

“As we accelerate our digital roadmap, bringing technology teams even closer to our daily operations is essential to building velocity and delivering greater value for our audiences and commercial clients,” Locher said.

“Together, [Lindner and Stevenson] will ensure our teams can experiment, innovate and deploy products with speed and confidence.”