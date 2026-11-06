Australian Unity taps former Optus CIO as tech leader

Key points Former Optus CIO Mark Potter has been named Australian Unity's new group executive of technology, starting November 2.

Potter replaces Mark Gay, who retired after just over four years in the group executive of technology, digital and transformation role.

The appointment reunites Potter with former Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, who joined Australian Unity at the end of last year.

Australian Unity has named former Optus CIO Mark Potter as its new group executive of technology, replacing the retiring Mark Gay.

The company, which has insurance, wealth and retirement interests, revealed the appointment in an ASX filing last month.

Potter started in his new role at Australian Unity on November 2.

He previously spent four-and-a-half years leading IT at Optus, but left in April of this year.

Potter was also notably a previous CBA staffer for over 16 years, including as CIO of its institutional and business banking division.

In joining Australian Unity, he reunites with former Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, who joined the mutual company at the end of last year.

“Mr Potter brings more than three decades of experience in technology roles across banking,

financial services, consulting, and telecommunications to the group executive, technology role,” Australian Unity said in its financial filing.

Potter replaces Mark Gay, who had the title of group executive of technology, digital and transformation.

Gay retired after just over four years in the role, Australian Unity said.

“We thank Mr Gay for his contribution to the Australian Unity group and extend our best

wishes for his retirement,” it added.

Gay wrote in a LinkedIn post today that it had “been a privilege to play my role in an organisation that makes a difference to the health, wealth and care of so many Australians.”

“After 17 years as a CTO, CIO and a group executive, there’s been very little time when I haven’t been ‘on’,” he wrote, adding he would now enjoy “some proper downtime and a Melbourne summer.”