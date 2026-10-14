Microsoft floats "risk cohorts" as patch load hits record size

By
Follow google news

Tsunami of monthly fixes tops 1400 in October.

Key points

  • Microsoft's October Patch Tuesday fixed 1417 CVEs, 42 percent more than September's 998 and nearly eight times October 2025's 180.
  • Microsoft proposed grouping vulnerabilities into risk cohorts that share the same environmental assessment rather than root cause or severity score.
  • MSRC stressed the 15 provisional cohorts are not a new classification framework and won't appear in the Security Update Guide for now.
Microsoft floats "risk cohorts" as patch load hits record size

Microsoft has proposed grouping vulnerabilities by the questions they raise about a customer's environment, after shipping its largest-ever monthly batch of fixes for its own software.

The October Patch Tuesday (Wednesday Australian time) release covered 1417 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) for which Microsoft was the assigning authority, an analysis of the company's machine-readable security update data suggests. 

That was 42 percent more than September's 998, which itself was a high water mark and nearly eight times the 180 Microsoft fixed in October 2025.

Of the October 2026 total, 76 were rated critical.

Microsoft marked one, CVE-2026-96951, a Windows Shell security feature bypass, as exploited in the wild. 

Alongside the monthly patch release, Microsoft's Security Response Center (MSRC) published a blog post proposing a new form of triage that it called risk cohorts.

Under that idea, each cohort gathers CVEs that require the same assessment of a customer's environment, even where the flaws share no root cause or severity score.

In practice, rather than asking 65 times whether a remote desktop gateway is reachable from the internet, an analyst would answer the question once and carry the result across every remote access flaw in the group.

MSRC published an list to illustrate the approach that runs to 15 cohorts, from Windows filesystems, storage and backup, with 136 CVEs, down to directory, federation and certificate infrastructure, with 24 CVEs.

The company was careful not to oversell the risk cohorts idea, and described the groupings as provisional ones that would not appear in its Security Update Guide (SUG) for now.

"We are not announcing a new Microsoft vulnerability classification or prioritisation framework," MSRC said.

Customers should still weigh each CVE on exploitation, severity, attack vector and user interaction, the post said.

Microsoft also linked the proposal to where its bug reports are coming from, suggesting the approach could become more useful as artificial intelligence-assisted research plays a larger part in vulnerability discovery, and is seeking feedback on the proposal.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoftpatch tuesdaypatch wednesdaysecurity

SPONSORED RESOURCES

Craft your ideal hybrid multicloud strategy
Craft your ideal hybrid multicloud strategy
Secure your AI future with generative AI defense
Secure your AI future with generative AI defense
See how F5 protects modern applications against evolving threats
See how F5 protects modern applications against evolving threats
8 Benefits of a Backup Service for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
8 Benefits of a Backup Service for IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
5 Essentials for Effortless SaaS Data Resilience
5 Essentials for Effortless SaaS Data Resilience

Events

Most Read Articles

ASD&#8217;s Essential Eight replacement moves away from maturity ladder

ASD’s Essential Eight replacement moves away from maturity ladder
CSIRO finds permanent CISO

CSIRO finds permanent CISO
Hackers exploit firmware flaw to heat supermarket fridges

Hackers exploit firmware flaw to heat supermarket fridges
ASD joins seven-nation alert as US seizes Chinese hacking firm's tools

ASD joins seven-nation alert as US seizes Chinese hacking firm's tools
techpartner.news logo
Introducing the Fast50 Channel Accelerator Awards
Introducing the Fast50 Channel Accelerator Awards
Dicker Data to acquire Sektor Group for NZ$138m
Dicker Data to acquire Sektor Group for NZ$138m
Damian Vale promoted to NinjaOne's APAC director of channel
Damian Vale promoted to NinjaOne's APAC director of channel
Kinetic IT wins $250m IT services contract with WA Police Force
Kinetic IT wins $250m IT services contract with WA Police Force
CRMIT Solutions acquires Brooke Global to expand public sector consulting
CRMIT Solutions acquires Brooke Global to expand public sector consulting

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?